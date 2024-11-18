Nicole Kidman Addresses the Popular Meme Referencing Her Divorce From Tom Cruise

"That wasn't real life."

Nicole Kidman wears a strappy red top and long ginger hair as she poses with her then-husband Tom Cruise who wears a blue sweater
(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Nicole Kidman knows that certain photos of her got turned into an uplifting meme following her divorce from Tom Cruise. However, according to the Oscar-winner, the pictures have been completely misinterpreted.

The meme in question involves photos of Kidman looking positively elated, throwing her arms out in a relief, and looking to the sky with a smile as she steps out on to the street. Often, the memes include a caption along the lines of, "On this day in 2001, Nicole Kidman’s divorce from Tom Cruise was finalized!" However, according to Kidman herself, the photos have been taken completely out of context.

Speaking with GQ, Kidman debunked the beloved meme, saying, "That was not me; that was from a film, that wasn't real life. I know that image!"

As for the story that usually accompanies the images, regarding her split from Cruise, the Big Little Lies star explained, "That's not true." According to GQ, Kidman laughed while reflecting on the meme, and said, "There's always something behind the actual images that go out there, right?"

Nicole Kidman wears a gold dress and wears her curly strawberry blonde hair up while posing with ex-husband Tom Cruise, who wears a tuxedo

(Image credit: Getty Images/Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

Cruise filed for divorce from Kidman in February 2001, citing their date of separation as Dec. 21, 2000, just days prior to their tenth wedding anniversary, Entertainment Weekly reported.

While discussing the meme, Kidman also referenced the memorable GIF in which she appears to be clapping in a very strange way at the Oscars in 2017. "I've also seen the one where I'm clapping like that," she said, reenacting the funny moment. "'Cause I had a massive heavy borrowed ring on and it was really painful, and I was scared of wrecking the jewelry. Ha!"

As for the unforgettable AMC advert she made, in which she implored people to return to movie theaters following the COVID-19 pandemic, Kidman has no regrets. "'Heartbreak feels good in a place like this,'" she said, mimicking herself. "But I'll do anything for cinema, so you can meme me as much as you want."

