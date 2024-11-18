Nicole Kidman Addresses the Popular Meme Referencing Her Divorce From Tom Cruise
"That wasn't real life."
Nicole Kidman knows that certain photos of her got turned into an uplifting meme following her divorce from Tom Cruise. However, according to the Oscar-winner, the pictures have been completely misinterpreted.
The meme in question involves photos of Kidman looking positively elated, throwing her arms out in a relief, and looking to the sky with a smile as she steps out on to the street. Often, the memes include a caption along the lines of, "On this day in 2001, Nicole Kidman’s divorce from Tom Cruise was finalized!" However, according to Kidman herself, the photos have been taken completely out of context.
Speaking with GQ, Kidman debunked the beloved meme, saying, "That was not me; that was from a film, that wasn't real life. I know that image!"
As for the story that usually accompanies the images, regarding her split from Cruise, the Big Little Lies star explained, "That's not true." According to GQ, Kidman laughed while reflecting on the meme, and said, "There's always something behind the actual images that go out there, right?"
Cruise filed for divorce from Kidman in February 2001, citing their date of separation as Dec. 21, 2000, just days prior to their tenth wedding anniversary, Entertainment Weekly reported.
While discussing the meme, Kidman also referenced the memorable GIF in which she appears to be clapping in a very strange way at the Oscars in 2017. "I've also seen the one where I'm clapping like that," she said, reenacting the funny moment. "'Cause I had a massive heavy borrowed ring on and it was really painful, and I was scared of wrecking the jewelry. Ha!"
As for the unforgettable AMC advert she made, in which she implored people to return to movie theaters following the COVID-19 pandemic, Kidman has no regrets. "'Heartbreak feels good in a place like this,'" she said, mimicking herself. "But I'll do anything for cinema, so you can meme me as much as you want."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
