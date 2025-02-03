Nikki Glaser Admitted to Spending $100k on Taylor Swift Tickets But Says She "Won't Be Bothering" Her at 2025 Grammys

Nikki Glaser is proving you can be simultaneously obsessed with Taylor Swift and (mostly) chill about it. The comedian arrived at the 2025 Grammys with the kind of enthusiasm that would make even the most dedicated Swiftie proud—but don't expect any awkward bathroom selfie ambushes.

Despite dropping what she told People was "close to $100,000" on 22 Eras Tour stop tickets (yes, you read that right), Glaser—who sparkled in a mint green cape dress on the Grammys red carpet—kept it surprisingly zen about sharing the same air as her favorite singer at the Sunday, Feb. 2 ceremony.

"I will not be bothering her. I will not be," Glaser told the Associated Press (via People). "I'm gonna play it very cool. There's no need to be worried about what I'm going to do."

And while Swift isn't hitting the stage at this year's Grammys, Glaser noted she was happy with anything. "Taylor's not performing, but she's presenting, so I'll get to hear her talk and be poetic in that way. So I'll take it," the star shared with E! during its red carpet broadcast.

Taylor Swift shimmered in a red Vivienne Westwood minidress at the 2025 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The comedian, who recently hosted the 2025 Golden Globes, told the Associated Press that she hasn't seen Swift in the flesh since the final Eras Tour show in Vancouver on Dec. 8—although she added that, like the rest of America, she's been keeping tabs on those Chiefs games appearances.

"I just can't wait to see what she's wearing. I can't wait to see her talk and maybe reveal something, you know we're used to her announcing something," Glaser told the Associated Press of Swift. "I'm so excited. It's been a while."

Speaking of what Taylor's wearing, the "Cruel Summer" singer made the whole place shimmer in a corseted red Vivienne Westwood minidress for Sunday's awards show, adding a dangling "T" charm on a chain that grazed her thigh.

Swift is nominated for six awards at the 2025 Grammys, and no doubt Glaser will be cheering her idol on from her seat.