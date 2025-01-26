One year after their fairytale kiss on the field and hard-earned ticket to the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back at a repeat AFC Championship game with the Kansas City Chiefs. For the Jan. 26, 2025 match-up against the Buffalo Bills, the pop star confirmed she's just as big a fan of Louis Vuitton as she is of her boyfriend's team.

Swift channeled the loud luxury trend—a proclivity toward stacking designer monograms and easy-to-spot logos—with three game-day pieces by Louis Vuitton. Stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer plucked a $5,000 Louis Vuitton jacket from the label's winter collection, along with a coordinating LV beanie for the "Archer" singer. (That piece retails for $550.) Swift's Arrowhead Stadium-friendly bag also came courtesy of the house.

Taylor Swift entered Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 26 in a game-day look heavy on the Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Underneath, Swift's look took a more relatable turn. Instead of going head-to-toe designer—like she did with last week's Chanel runway outfit—she turned to a micro-mini pleated skirt and bright-red tights any fan could order. The proportions balanced out her oversize jacket—and gave her a chance to sneak some Chiefs red into the look. Swift coordinated her tights to a swipe of her favorite red lipstick and added a pair of stacked-heel combat boots for good measure.

Swift's pleated skirt and combat boots are consistent with the styling she's tried for previous Chiefs games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This NFL season, Swift's Chiefs game outfits have dialed in (and dialed up) the luxury. Last year, her outfits showed team spirit without the same recognizable logos. In 2024, Swift arrived at the 2024 AFC Championship in an outfit typical of her first NFL season as a VIP Chiefs fan. She combined pieces by women-led brands with her go-to luxury designers, all in Kansas City shades of red and gold.

Last year, Swift walked down to the field to congratulate Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won the 2024 AFC Championship. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A red Guest in Residence Sweater—designed by close pal Gigi Hadid—topped a pleated black mini skirt and Christian Louboutin boots. Jewelry from Mejuri, Foundrae, Maria Tash, and Wwake let Swift rep her colors down to her fingertips; she also gave Kelce a shout-out with a custom "TNT" Wove friendship bracelet. By the time the couple faced a swarm of cameras and Chiefs teammates together, Swift also tried on Kelce's New Era Championship Winners' hat for size.

Last year, Swift wore a down-to-earth sweater by Guest in Residence and a pleated black mini skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's game-day style has taken a loud luxury turn this past season. Where her debut as Kelce's No.1 fan largely arrived with vintage Chiefs jackets and official fan merch, her second year in box seats displayed labels like Versace, Dior, and now, Louis Vuitton. One fan-favorite look copy and pasted an entire Chanel runway outfit from the Resort 2025 collection, with knee-high boots and under-$200 gloves for a winter-appropriate finish.

Louis Vuitton has gotten ample screen-time in Swift's outfits, ranging from her $56,000 Tambour watch to an embossed monogram bag and a zip-up LV sweater. Could all those tags suggest she has a bigger partnership with the house coming up soon? (Like a custom Grammys dress, perhaps?) Until that question's answered, one thing is for sure: No one has been better-dressed to cheer on the team.

