Pamela Anderson's Sons Aren't Happy About Her Decision to Go Makeup-Free

In recent months, Pamela Anderson has gained widespread praise for her decision to go makeup-free at various events and in numerous photos. But not everyone was on-board with her decision right away. The Baywatch star told Highsnobiety that her sons (and her team of agents) wanted her to have a "glam team" for the spring 2024 magazine photoshoot.
"My boys were like, 'Mom, you must have a glam team.' And my agents were like, 'You have to have a glam team! Where’s the stylist?' I go, 'I know how to put a dress on myself. I don't need someone buttoning up my blouse. I got this,'" Anderson said to the magazine. "And they were just horrified."
Anderson was unfazed, though, and she proceeded to do the shoot makeup-free.
The actress shared a similar sentiment about the 2023 Fashion Awards in London, stressing in a Vogue France video that she didn't "need a stylist" or makeup at the event (via People). "I don't need a stylist. I don't have a stylist. I don't have a glam team. I'm just kind of doing this freestyle," Anderson said in the December video.
Last August, Anderson told Elle that she started going makeup-free when her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died from breast cancer. She called her no-makeup journey "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too."
Still, Anderson doesn't mind going full-glam on occasion. She recently became the face of Smashbox Cosmetics' Photo Finish Primer, and yes, she wears makeup in the brand's ads.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
There Was a Moment In Time When Everyone Thought Kate Winslet Was Trying to Become a Pop Star
Despite last night’s episode of HBO’s ‘The Regime,’ Winslet is actually blessed with solid vocal chops.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kacey Musgraves Is “Horrified” Over Wardrobe Malfunction on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Musgraves made her ‘SNL’ debut Saturday night, performing two songs off of her upcoming album ‘Deeper Well.’
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sitting Front Row in Paris Changed Everything for Camila Coelho
Ten years on, Paris is still her favorite place in the world.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pamela Anderson’s Makeup-Free Streak Continues, From Paris to London
Anderson ditched a glam squad for the 2023 Fashion Awards last night.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Pamela Anderson Says She Felt "Slightly Exploited" While Filming Her Home Renovation Show
She's determined not to let that happen again.
By Iris Goldsztajn