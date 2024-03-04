Pamela Anderson's Sons Aren't Happy About Her Decision to Go Makeup-Free

"They were just horrified."

Pamela Anderson.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meghan De Maria
By Meghan De Maria
published

In recent months, Pamela Anderson has gained widespread praise for her decision to go makeup-free at various events and in numerous photos. But not everyone was on-board with her decision right away. The Baywatch star told Highsnobiety that her sons (and her team of agents) wanted her to have a "glam team" for the spring 2024 magazine photoshoot.

"My boys were like, 'Mom, you must have a glam team.' And my agents were like, 'You have to have a glam team! Where’s the stylist?' I go, 'I know how to put a dress on myself. I don't need someone buttoning up my blouse. I got this,'" Anderson said to the magazine. "And they were just horrified."

Anderson was unfazed, though, and she proceeded to do the shoot makeup-free.

Pamela Anderson at the 2023 Fashion Awards

Pamela Anderson at the 2023 Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress shared a similar sentiment about the 2023 Fashion Awards in London, stressing in a Vogue France video that she didn't "need a stylist" or makeup at the event (via People). "I don't need a stylist. I don't have a stylist. I don't have a glam team. I'm just kind of doing this freestyle," Anderson said in the December video.

Last August, Anderson told Elle that she started going makeup-free when her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died from breast cancer. She called her no-makeup journey "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too."

Still, Anderson doesn't mind going full-glam on occasion. She recently became the face of Smashbox Cosmetics' Photo Finish Primer, and yes, she wears makeup in the brand's ads.

Meghan De Maria
Meghan De Maria
Celebrity News Writer

Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸