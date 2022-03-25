Pete Davidson's Mom Would Love Him to Have a Baby With Kim Kardashian
You love to see a supportive family.
Getting ahead of herself?
Pete Davidson's mom, Amy, is apparently very down for her son to have a baby with Kim Kardashian.
Commenting on a paparazzi shot of Pete kissing his girlfriend in a car posted to Instagram, a Kardashian fan wrote, "She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year. @amyymarie118" (the tagged user is Pete's mom, FYI).
Although her comment has now been deleted, Page Six reports that Amy wrote back, "yayyyy!" So she's apparently, like, really excited to be a grandma?
Please note that, to the public's knowledge, Pete and Kim—who have been dating since the fall of 2021—have absolutely not discussed having kids, so unfortunately Amy might have a while to go before she gets any grandkids (the comedian's sister, Casey, is younger than him and does not have any children).
Amy and Pete are super close, though, and it's pretty adorable. Posting a photo of the two of them together a couple of weeks ago, the mom of two wrote, "Happy National Son’s Day! I couldn’t be more proud of the man you are today! Love you more " So cute.
A post shared by 💙💙💙 (@amyymarie118)
A photo posted by on
As a reminder, Kim has four children from her marriage to Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Pete reportedly has yet to meet them, so it stands to reason that Amy hasn't had that pleasure either.
While Kim isn't planning a pregnancy to my knowledge, her older sister Kourtney shared that she and fiancé Travis Barker are trying for a baby on the first trailer for new reality show The Kardashians on Hulu, which premieres April 14.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kate Middleton Stuns in Aquamarine as the Cambridges Land in the Bahamas
They face more controversy on the last leg of their Caribbean tour.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Glows in an Emerald Green Ballgown on Last Night of Jamaica Trip
She wore Jenny Packham.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know
It's official: The once-canceled NBC show is returning for a final chapter (or two) on Netflix.
By Jenny Hollander
-
Scott Disick Apparently Still "Despises" Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's Fiancé
Awks.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
North West Is Always Criticizing Kim Kardashian's Outfits, Apparently
This child is a legend.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Scott Disick, Travis Barker and Pete Davidson All Went to Reign's Baseball Game
So are they friends or what??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner's Son Isn't Called Wolf Anymore
What's his name, then???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Was "Pushed to the Limit" by Kanye West's Behavior Towards Kim Kardashian, Insider Says
The comedian reportedly texted the rapper.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian's Latest Photoshop Mishap Involves Pete Davidson and a Carpet
Too funny.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Said "Nobody Wants to Work These Days" and Jameela Jamil Is Not Having It
She's not the only one who has *thoughts* about this.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Wore Travis Barker's Balenciaga Underwear to Her Latest Interview
I know, because she showed them to the interviewer.
By Iris Goldsztajn