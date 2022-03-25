Pete Davidson's Mom Would Love Him to Have a Baby With Kim Kardashian

You love to see a supportive family.

3rd Annual New York Police & Fire Widows' & Children's Benefit Fund Kick Off To Summer Benefit
(Image credit: Getty/Noam Galai)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Getting ahead of herself?

Pete Davidson's mom, Amy, is apparently very down for her son to have a baby with Kim Kardashian.

Commenting on a paparazzi shot of Pete kissing his girlfriend in a car posted to Instagram, a Kardashian fan wrote, "She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year. @amyymarie118" (the tagged user is Pete's mom, FYI).

Although her comment has now been deleted, Page Six reports that Amy wrote back, "yayyyy!" So she's apparently, like, really excited to be a grandma?

Please note that, to the public's knowledge, Pete and Kim—who have been dating since the fall of 2021—have absolutely not discussed having kids, so unfortunately Amy might have a while to go before she gets any grandkids (the comedian's sister, Casey, is younger than him and does not have any children).

Amy and Pete are super close, though, and it's pretty adorable. Posting a photo of the two of them together a couple of weeks ago, the mom of two wrote, "Happy National Son’s Day! I couldn’t be more proud of the man you are today! Love you more " So cute.

A post shared by 💙💙💙 (@amyymarie118)

A photo posted by on

As a reminder, Kim has four children from her marriage to Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Pete reportedly has yet to meet them, so it stands to reason that Amy hasn't had that pleasure either.

While Kim isn't planning a pregnancy to my knowledge, her older sister Kourtney shared that she and fiancé Travis Barker are trying for a baby on the first trailer for new reality show The Kardashians on Hulu, which premieres April 14.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.