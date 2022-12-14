Prince Harry Could Do an Interview With Gayle King to Promote 'Spare,' TV Insiders Say

Prince Harry could sit down for an interview with Gayle King in 2023 while promoting his memoir, Spare, apparently.

A senior source at CBS told the Mirror that the Duke of Sussex has "held talks" with the network, while another insider at CBS said these talks could result in an interview with King about Harry's life.

The outlet implies that if this interview were to happen, it would act almost like a sequel to Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, which also aired on CBS.

This news comes in the wake of the Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix, which was released in part last week and will drop its second half tomorrow, Dec. 15.

While the Sussexes might not be doing a press tour to promote the series (and indeed they don't need to, given the number of viewers it has already attracted), Harry's publisher—Penguin Random House—apparently expects the duke to conduct interviews about it.

"Prince Harry is not stopping talking when the Netflix series is released. In a month, he will be out on the promotional trail again," a source told the Mirror.

"Unlike now, where Netflix has let the show speak for itself, Random House has him on board for select promotion for the book.

"They invested more than $30m (£24m) in it, so they want it to appeal to as many people as possible.

"Putting Harry on a primetime special with King would be a major coup and attract millions of eyeballs.

"One advantage is that she and Meghan are close. Harry would know he has support from her."

King was notably invited to the Sussexes' wedding and to Meghan's baby shower for Archie, per Vanity Fair, and has defended their Netflix series from criticism.

Of course, none of this is actually confirmed so far. The source concluded, "Nothing can be secured really until the dust settles after the Netflix shows. So much could happen, and there could be reaction from the royals."

In the meantime, while we thought the Sussexes might be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Dec. 15, it appears this was a misdirect.