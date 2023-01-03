Prince Harry Looks "As Though He's Given Up Trying" in ITV Interview Trailer, Body Language Expert Says

Prince Harry is set to give two explosive interviews ahead of his memoir's publication date on Jan. 10.
Promoting Spare, the Duke of Sussex will appear on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper in the U.S., and on ITV with Tom Bradby in the U.K.
The latter interview will air at 9 p.m. British time on Jan. 8, and a 20-second trailer for it promises it will unapologetically ruffle some serious feathers.
The trailer shows the duke saying, "It never needed to be this way," then, "the leaking, and the planting..." He continues, "I want a family, not an institution," followed by, "They feel it's better to keep us somehow as the villains," and, "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile." He concludes, "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."
If those words seem like a lot in and of themselves, wait till you hear what an expert has to say about the royal's body language in these video excerpts.
"When he talks about being made 'the villain' his brows raise in an expression of indignant innocence," Judi James told The Sun.
"He says there is 'no willingness to reconcile' with a dismissive left shoulder shrug, some staccato blinks and head shakes, as though he’s given up trying.
"His hands do perform a ritual that suggests a desire to self-calm and self-reassure though, as he rubs his thumbs together and crosses them."
Commenting on Harry's wish to reconnect with his father and brother, James explained that the prince expressed this "with challenge and some hint of anger rather than sadness and regret."
She said, "His chin raises then drops with his expression landing in something resembling a sulk.
"This does not look like a throwing out of the arms in a gesture of reconciliation, rather a determination for things to be done on his own terms."
Relations have been increasingly tense between the U.S.-based Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family since their rupture in 2020. The couple's revelations to Oprah Winfrey, followed by their more recent Netflix docuseries and the anticipation of Spare have all served to create a further divide.
Let's see if they can repair in time, but it's not looking good right now.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
