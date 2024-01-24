Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Showed Up to the 'Bob Marley: One Love' Premiere in Jamaica

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just made a surprise red-carpet appearance, and they didn't content themselves with commuting to nearby Los Angeles for it.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed up to the premiere of musical biopic Bob Marley: One Love in Kingston, Jamaica, Marley's hometown, on Tuesday.
Meghan dazzled in an absolutely princess-like full-length satin black gown, while Harry looked elegant in a tailored suit and no tie.
Also present at the event were (obviously) cast members Kingsley Ben-Adir (who plays the legendary reggae singer), as well as James Norton, Naomi Cowan, Sundra Oakley, and more.
Some of Marley's family members were also in attendance, including son Ziggy Marley, and grandchildren Mystic, Zuri, and Yohan Marley.
The film, which is due for release on Valentine's Day, retraces the life of the musician and was produced in collaboration with the Marley family.
As for Harry and Meghan, their joint public appearances are few and far between these days, with their last official event before this taking place on Oct. 10 of last year, when they took part in The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age, during Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 in New York City.
Both Sussexes have been especially vocal about the importance of mental health, with Harry openly admitting to struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, and Meghan candidly speaking about suicidal ideation during the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
As such, their Archewell Foundation is dedicated to supporting people's mental health via different avenues. The duke also currently serves as the chief impact officer for mental fitness startup BetterUp.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
"Sweetie Pie" Taylor Swift Tipped a Stadium Worker $100 at Latest Chiefs Game
Go girl!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Gosling Has a Lot to Say About Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Oscars Snub
Louder, please!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner Stuns in a Jaw-Dropping Vintage Donna Karan Dress That Plunges to Her Navel
We’re into her take on the LBD.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reach Out to King Charles and Princess Kate In an “Olive Branch” Gesture After Recent Health Scares
This…this is really good.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Palace Makes Under-the-Radar Move to Ensure Prince Andrew and Prince Harry Are Barred from Ever Standing In for King Charles
The monarchy has never felt as “slimmed-down” as it does right now.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Jokingly References an Iconic Moment Between Princess Diana and an A-List Actor as He Receives Award in Beverly Hills
Meghan Markle wasn’t at her husband’s side, as one of the couple’s two children unexpectedly “became unwell.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Likely Found Out About His Father King Charles’ Health Scare the Same Way the Rest of Us Did
New year, same reported breakdowns in communication.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Palace Apparently Fears Prince Harry Will Write a ‘Spare’ Sequel, or That Meghan Markle Will Write a Memoir of Her Own
Harry has said himself that he had enough material for two books.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Elizabeth Was Reportedly Angry About the Sussexes' Decision to Name Their Daughter Lilibet
Lilibet was the deeply personal familial nickname of Her late Majesty, only used in the most intimate of circles.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Why Prince William Was Asked to Have Dinner with King Charles the Night Queen Elizabeth Died, But Prince Harry Was Not
A fiery new book also claims that William spent that night at Charles' home on the Balmoral estate, but Harry stayed elsewhere.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Gave Nephew Prince Louis a $10,000 Copy of a Beloved Children’s Book Inspired by Princess Diana
A royal expert predicts that Louis hasn’t read it yet—for a valid reason.
By Rachel Burchfield