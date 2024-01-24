Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Showed Up to the 'Bob Marley: One Love' Premiere in Jamaica

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just made a surprise red-carpet appearance, and they didn't content themselves with commuting to nearby Los Angeles for it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed up to the premiere of musical biopic Bob Marley: One Love in Kingston, Jamaica, Marley's hometown, on Tuesday.

Meghan dazzled in an absolutely princess-like full-length satin black gown, while Harry looked elegant in a tailored suit and no tie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Also present at the event were (obviously) cast members Kingsley Ben-Adir (who plays the legendary reggae singer), as well as James Norton, Naomi Cowan, Sundra Oakley, and more.

Some of Marley's family members were also in attendance, including son Ziggy Marley, and grandchildren Mystic, Zuri, and Yohan Marley.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The film, which is due for release on Valentine's Day, retraces the life of the musician and was produced in collaboration with the Marley family.

As for Harry and Meghan, their joint public appearances are few and far between these days, with their last official event before this taking place on Oct. 10 of last year, when they took part in The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age, during Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 in New York City.

Both Sussexes have been especially vocal about the importance of mental health, with Harry openly admitting to struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, and Meghan candidly speaking about suicidal ideation during the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As such, their Archewell Foundation is dedicated to supporting people's mental health via different avenues. The duke also currently serves as the chief impact officer for mental fitness startup BetterUp.