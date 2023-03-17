Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Be "Snubbed" on the Met Gala Invite List

The Met Gala is happening on May 1, and already there are rumors that the Kardashians could be left off the invite list.
But there's another couple of famous people that could be "snubbed" this year: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
While their high profile could suggest they'd be ideal guests, it also doesn't really feel like the kind of event they would typically be seen at. Still, for one public relations expert, there's a chance they could be deliberately not invited.
"Looking ahead to next year's Met Gala—which is arguably Hollywood's most prestigious red-carpet event—it currently remains unclear whether Prince Harry and Meghan will receive an invite or not," Jordan James told Express.
"It certainly wouldn't come as a major surprise if they were snubbed given their current status within the Royal Family and the ensuing drama."
As you're probably well aware, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently have a difficult relationship with the U.K.-based royals, especially in the aftermath of Harry's memoir Spare.
They also are still figuring out what they want to focus on in their new life: They have continued their charitable work, but have also dabbled in various media projects, and the duke is also working as the chief impact officer for mental health startup BetterUp.
James agrees that the Sussexes would be unlikely to attend the Met Gala anyway.
"I believe that even if the couple does receive an invite, they aren't likely to attend as they will undoubtedly face scrutiny, no matter how hard they may try to minimize fallout—especially with how close this event is to the Royal Coronation," he said.
King Charles' coronation will take place on May 6, although it's still unclear whether the Sussexes will be in attendance. For the moment, all we know is that they've been invited.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
