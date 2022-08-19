Prince Harry Is in Mozambique: What We Know of the Surprise Conservation Trip

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry was spotted in Mozambique this week, where he was on a previously unannounced trip.
All we had to go off until now were theories as to why he was there, but these turned out to be fairly well founded.
A rep for the Duke of Sussex has now confirmed that the royal is on the continent to promote conservation efforts.
"Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is welcoming and co-hosting a group of U.S. officials, conservationists, and philanthropists as they tour protected wildlife and nature areas in Mozambique in his capacity as President of African Parks, a non-profit conservation group that manages national parks across the continent," they told NBC News (via E!).
Royal reporter Omid Scobie filled his Twitter followers in on some additional details. "As already seen in tweet sightings, Prince Harry is in Vilankulos, Mozambique," he wrote, adding, "Those U.S. officials co-hosted by Harry included a delegation of congressmen led by Senator @ChrisCoons. They learned about conservation efforts at the Bazaruto Archipelago National Park—the first marine reserve to fall under @AfricanParks' management."
Prince Harry has regularly visited Africa over the years, starting at age 13, when he followed his father Prince Charles there on an official visit.
It's an emotional place for the duke, because his late mother Princess Diana had a deep fondness for the continent, and it's also where he and Meghan Markle took a trip together in the early stages of their relationship. The royal couple notably conducted a royal tour there in 2019, which marked the last time Harry was able to visit until now.
His time in Mozambique comes just weeks before he and his wife are scheduled to visit the U.K. and Germany for a series of charity events.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William Is Scheduled to Visit New York City in September Ahead of the Earthshot Prize
!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sea Salt Sprays Will Give You the Hair of Your Dreams
Perfect vacation hair with these fake-it-'til-you-make-it products.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The 20 Best Luxury Sex Toys of 2022
Add some opulence to your me-time.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Prince William Is Scheduled to Visit New York City in September Ahead of the Earthshot Prize
!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Planning to Renew Their Vows? The Rumor Mill Thinks So
Let's wait for more substantial proof, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Was Spotted in Africa After The Sussexes' European Tour Announcement
The duke is in Mozambique.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Sussexes Have "No Plans" to See The Cambridges in the U.K., Which Seems "Odd" to One Royal Expert
I hope they change their mind.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Roger Federer Are Teaming Up for Charity
Tennis and a good cause!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cambridges Are Set to Join the Queen at Balmoral as The Sussexes Are Not Expected as Guests, According to Reports
It's the last leg of their family summer vacation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Appeared Anxious at the Jubilee, So What Will His and Meghan Markle's Upcoming U.K. Visit Look Like? A Body Language Expert Weighs In
Their returns to the U.K. are always fraught these days.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump on Instagram
Her caption is amazing, as per.
By Iris Goldsztajn