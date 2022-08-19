Prince Harry Is in Mozambique: What We Know of the Surprise Conservation Trip

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry was spotted in Mozambique this week, where he was on a previously unannounced trip.

All we had to go off until now were theories as to why he was there, but these turned out to be fairly well founded.

A rep for the Duke of Sussex has now confirmed that the royal is on the continent to promote conservation efforts.

"Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is welcoming and co-hosting a group of U.S. officials, conservationists, and philanthropists as they tour protected wildlife and nature areas in Mozambique in his capacity as President of African Parks, a non-profit conservation group that manages national parks across the continent," they told NBC News (via E!).

Royal reporter Omid Scobie filled his Twitter followers in on some additional details. "As already seen in tweet sightings, Prince Harry is in Vilankulos, Mozambique," he wrote, adding, "Those U.S. officials co-hosted by Harry included a delegation of congressmen led by Senator @ChrisCoons. They learned about conservation efforts at the Bazaruto Archipelago National Park—the first marine reserve to fall under @AfricanParks' management."

Prince Harry has regularly visited Africa over the years, starting at age 13, when he followed his father Prince Charles there on an official visit.

It's an emotional place for the duke, because his late mother Princess Diana had a deep fondness for the continent, and it's also where he and Meghan Markle took a trip together in the early stages of their relationship. The royal couple notably conducted a royal tour there in 2019, which marked the last time Harry was able to visit until now.

His time in Mozambique comes just weeks before he and his wife are scheduled to visit the U.K. and Germany for a series of charity events.