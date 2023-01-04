Prince Harry's Claim Royals "Showed No Willingness to Reconcile" Is "Unadulterated Nonsense," Insider Says

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips walk behind Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, carried by a Land rover hearse, in a procession during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, United Kingdom. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions
Prince Harry is giving two highly anticipated interviews ahead of his memoir release on Jan. 10. In the trailer for one, with Tom Bradby on ITV in the U.K., the Duke of Sussex says of his father and brother, "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."

But royal sources are now denying Harry's claims, calling them "complete and unadulterated nonsense."

For them, the Sussexes were "always welcome" to Christmas at Sandringham with the Royal Family, despite the increasing distance between the U.S.-based royals and the rest of the family.

"It takes some audacity to say that when his father invited him to stay at his house when in the U.K., invited him to spend Christmas with the rest of the family and continued to make public statements of support," one source told the Mirror.

"It’s outrageous."

It has indeed been previously reported that the Sussexes would not be at Sandringham this year despite having been invited, and an attempt at some reconciliation was made when Prince William and Princess Kate invited Harry and Meghan on a walkabout in Windsor following the Queen's death. The Mirror further reports that Charles invited the Sussexes to his Highgrove home twice last year, as well as once to Scotland over the summer.

With that in mind, it's important to note that Harry's claim about their "willingness to reconcile" was presented without context in the trailer, and we don't know what exactly would constitute an attempt at reconciliation in Harry's eyes.

It's very possible (and fairly likely) that both sides are telling the truth as they see it, but are having communication problems in the process. Whatever the situation may be, royal experts are still expecting that the Sussexes will attend King Charles' coronation, though one commentator believes Prince William could block their attendance. We shall see!

