Prince Harry's Claim Royals "Showed No Willingness to Reconcile" Is "Unadulterated Nonsense," Insider Says

Prince Harry is giving two highly anticipated interviews ahead of his memoir release on Jan. 10. In the trailer for one, with Tom Bradby on ITV in the U.K., the Duke of Sussex says of his father and brother, "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."
But royal sources are now denying Harry's claims, calling them "complete and unadulterated nonsense."
For them, the Sussexes were "always welcome" to Christmas at Sandringham with the Royal Family, despite the increasing distance between the U.S.-based royals and the rest of the family.
"It takes some audacity to say that when his father invited him to stay at his house when in the U.K., invited him to spend Christmas with the rest of the family and continued to make public statements of support," one source told the Mirror.
"It’s outrageous."
It has indeed been previously reported that the Sussexes would not be at Sandringham this year despite having been invited, and an attempt at some reconciliation was made when Prince William and Princess Kate invited Harry and Meghan on a walkabout in Windsor following the Queen's death. The Mirror further reports that Charles invited the Sussexes to his Highgrove home twice last year, as well as once to Scotland over the summer.
With that in mind, it's important to note that Harry's claim about their "willingness to reconcile" was presented without context in the trailer, and we don't know what exactly would constitute an attempt at reconciliation in Harry's eyes.
It's very possible (and fairly likely) that both sides are telling the truth as they see it, but are having communication problems in the process. Whatever the situation may be, royal experts are still expecting that the Sussexes will attend King Charles' coronation, though one commentator believes Prince William could block their attendance. We shall see!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
