Prince William Says He and Kate Middleton Have to "Watch" Their Kids' Screen Time
Prince George is particularly into gaming.
Prince William recently visited the BAFTA headquarters in London, where he notably met with Harry Petch, BAFTA Young Game Designer finalist and BAFTA Young Game Designer Mentor winner.
The Duke of Cambridge spoke with Petch about gaming, and tried his hand at the designer's game, Net Carbon.
That's when the royal brought up his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and explained that they might be a little too into video games right now.
"We're [trying] to regulate their gaming, that's the thing at the moment," the duke told Petch (via the Daily Mail). "We watch their screen time, you have to be careful about that. They do definitely like gaming, they're fascinated by that."
He added that it's Prince George who has the keenest interest in it all. "George particularly, he's more interested in it," he explained. "The other two are a bit too small, but they love the films. All that is creative. I adore film and gaming as well, I'm trying to get the next generation interested in it." But everything in moderation, of course.
The prince came to check out the new and improved BAFTA headquarters, and it sounds like he liked what he saw. "Hearing from young people supported by BAFTA, and their mentors, it's clear they will be able to benefit most from the new facilities—from a whole new floor of multi purpose learning spaces to an installation of the latest technology in the industry. Well done to all involved," the Cambridges wrote on their Instagram Story.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
