Prince William and Kate Middleton Looked "Like a Young Couple on a First Date" at the Duke's Polo Match: Body Language Expert
:)
The British Royal Family hasn't always delivered the fairytales Hallmark and Anne Hathaway promised us.
There was Prince Charles and Diana's difficult marriage, followed by the prince's divisive second marriage to Camilla Parker-Bowles.
There was the Queen and Prince Philip's steadfast union, which didn't give us much by way of—ahem—cuddly moments to envy.
There's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who seem very much in love, but who have had a difficult time being accepted by the Firm and by the public.
And then there's Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are near-universally beloved, while also consistently demonstrating their deep love and affection for each other, and staying true to their very British restraint in public.
Prince William's latest polo match is just one such example.
The duke competed in the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022, collecting a trophy for his efforts, and the duchess was there to support him all the while. There, they exchanged a rare public kiss, and exhibited some PDA that's truly heartwarming after 11 years of marriage and some 20 years together.
Body language expert Judi James analyzed the moment the duchess kissed the duke after he won, and ensuing gestures of affection.
"Kate’s mimed embrace at the start of the kiss as she throws both arms out to welcome William with the expression of a desire to hug shows how they are tempering or toning down their body language in public," James told the Daily Mail.
"This gesture shows how a full hug would be normal for the couple.
"The way her legs cross at the ankles. This very girlish gesture suggests she can still get coy when her husband kisses her in public."
The Cambridges were also pictured walking off into the sunset (figuratively) with their arms around each other, and I love what James had to say about that.
"They later walked off with their arms around each other’s waists, like a young couple on a first date," the expert observed.
Commenting on another moment, she said, "Their eye contact as they close in for the kiss. This level of close-quarters eye contact shows a very loving relationship.
"Kate’s eye-gaze even moves down to William’s lips, which is a flirtatious gesture."
40, flirty and thriving, Mrs. Cambridge, I see.
