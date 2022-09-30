Prince William and Prince Harry's "Truce" Is "Temporary," If They've Called One At All: Source

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princes William and Harry interacted more in the two weeks following their grandmother the Queen's death than they basically have done for the past two years.

Both were present at Balmoral shortly after the monarch passed; William invited his brother and his wife Meghan Markle to join him and Kate Middleton on a walkabout in Windsor; the two couples reportedly shared a private meal; both brothers were included in ceremonial proceedings for the funeral. Also, they apparently drove past each other in Windsor at one point, and had an impromptu chat at that time, according to the Sunday Times (via the Mirror).

Still, their feud is far from over, according to various reports—and it seems it won't be until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex either release their upcoming media projects, or cancel them entirely.

"The family continue to be in mourning and are now finally being allowed to grieve for the Queen away from the gaze of millions," a royal insider told the Mirror.

"However, any talk of a truce between the prince and the duke would only be temporary.

"There is still a serious amount of distrust in the air and there hasn’t been any cause for that to change.

"The feeling is very much that there is little point in pursuing a repair in relations until all the cards are on the table."

A few days ago, there were reports that Harry wanted to make edits to his memoir and delay its publication date, while a more recent report not only reiterated this but also revealed that the Sussexes may be trying to remove various tidbits about the Royal Family from their upcoming Netflix docuseries. (BTW, the Archewell website still has never acknowledged the existence of such a docuseries.)

And it's not just Prince William who's on tenterhooks waiting for the book and series' release: King Charles is reportedly withholding the "prince" and "princess" titles from the Sussex children, Archie and Lilibet, until the projects come out.