Prince William Said Princess Charlotte Is a "Budding Star" in Soccer During Visit to England's Women's Team

Princess Charlotte is a super talented 7-year-old and she would like everyone to know this, please and thank you.

The little royal's dad Prince William visited the England women's soccer (football) team, the Lionesses, ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro in the summer, and his daughter sent him there on a mission.

"Charlotte wants me to tell you she's really good in goal," he told the players, according to OK!. "A budding star for the future!"

He then added, "She said, ‘Please can you tell them that,' and I said, 'OK, I'll tell them."

I'm obsessed with everything about this: the fact that Charlotte is encouraged to play soccer (and George has done ballet, like gender stereorypes who?), the fact that she gives her dad instructions, and the fact that she isn't about to play down her abilities for anyone's benefit. Go Princess C!

During the Duke of Cambridge's visit to the soccer team, he was presented with three custom shirts for his kids, reading "George," "Charlotte" and "Louis" across the back, with their respective ages as their number. At this point, the duke apparently joked that this made it seem like his little ones were being signed onto the team. I mean, if Princess Anne and Zara Tindall can compete in the Olympics, I don't see why Charlotte couldn't be a soccer star, tbh.

(Image credit: Photo by Lynne Cameron - The FA / Getty)

Posting on Instagram, the duke wrote, "Wishing the very best of luck to the @Lionesses ahead of this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

"A major tournament on home soil is an exciting prospect and it’s clear the players are looking forward to the opportunity to show what they can do.

"This squad is already inspiring the next generation of women and girls to play football, reaping the mental and physical benefits of activity. With an exciting summer of football ahead, the whole nation will be cheering you on!"

This isn't the first time the Cambridge kids have been gifted personalized soccer shirts: They were given Heart of Midlothian Football Club jerseys when their dad visited Scotland in May. So... hopefully he doesn't visit too many more clubs this year, or their respective closets might burst at the seams???