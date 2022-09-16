A Little Girl Princess Kate Picked to Place a Corgi Toy Tribute to the Queen at Sandringham "Cried With Joy at Being Chosen"

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, traveled to Sandringham on Sept. 15 to view tributes left there for the late Queen Elizabeth II and greet the assembled crowd of well-wishers.
As is often the case with Princess Kate, who is generally amazing with children (well, it doesn't hurt that she has three of her own), she shared a heartwarming moment with a young girl during the walkabout.
The royal spotted an eight-year-old named Elizabeth Sulkovska, who had brought a bouquet of flowers and a toy corgi as a tribute to the Queen, and asked her to join her in laying down her offerings, the Daily Mail reports.
The tearful little girl later told reporters, "I went with her to put the flowers and the corgi down. She said, 'Where do you think we should lay the flowers?' and I said, 'We should put them there.'"
Her teacher, Gregory Hill, told the Mail, "Elizabeth was overwhelmed, she cried with joy at being chosen. It's just a wonderful, amazing opportunity."
AWWWWW!!!
Hill further explained, "The older generation obviously knew the Queen for longer but young children that haven't experienced the Queen for long on the throne still are greatly moved by her passing, and really want to do their best to celebrate her life and legacy and never forget her."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the Waleses on a walkabout in Windsor last weekend, and the Duchess of Sussex shared a similarly touching moment with a teenage girl, who offered the royal a warm embrace.
"I feel like it was quite nice to see William and Kate and Meghan and Harry together, and it was fine, but yeah, I just wanted to show her that she's, like, welcome here, I guess, and I wanted to hug her after everything that's happened, really," the royal fan explained. This is all really lovely.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
