Queen Elizabeth II Made a Statement in Support of Ukraine During Her Meeting With Justin Trudeau

When the Queen is photographed in one of the royal homes, the objects featured in the background always tell a carefully curated story.

In the latest example, the monarch received Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on March 7, and the scene was set to make a strong statement in support of Ukraine.

As the two heads of state spoke, a large bouquet of blue and yellow flowers was visible behind them—that's blue and yellow to represent the Ukrainian flag.

Trudeau was in the U.K. to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson for discussions relating to the Ukrainian crisis following the Russian invasion. The Canadian statesman acknowledged on at least two occasions that he also discussed Ukraine with the Queen.

"@JustinTrudeau confirmed he discussed the #Ukraine #UkraineUnderAttaсk #UkraineRussia situation with the Queen and she had plenty to say: 'I was able to talk about the situations we are facing and draw on her long experience from having seen much over these past decades,'" tweeted royal editor Roya Nikkhah.

The Queen’s second show of support for #Ukraine️ with blue and yellow flowers in her vase at Windsor with @JustinTrudeau, the colours of 🇺🇦 Royal sources confirm they are a deliberate sign of Her Majesty’s support and that “very little tends to happen by accident” HM 👑🇺🇦March 7, 2022 See more

Posting on Instagram Stories, Trudeau wrote, "It's always wonderful to see Queen Elizabeth II. When we met at Windsor Castle, we spoke about a wife range of issues—including global affairs, the situation in Ukraine, and Her Majesty's lifetime of service to Canada and the Commonwealth."

The meeting was also significant because it was the Queen's first in-person engagement since she contracted COVID in February.

This isn't the first time the Queen has broken her usual impartiality to show her support for peace in Ukraine. She also recently made a "generous donation" to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, according to The Sun.