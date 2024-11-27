Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Steals a Clever Styling Trick From Kate Middleton's Playbook

Amelia and twin sister Eliza Spencer delivered holiday party inspo in pearls and damask.

Amelia and Eliza Spencer wearing black and white tops and smiling at the camera
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

With Thanksgiving just a day away and numerous holiday season events looming, I've been taking an even closer look at my wardrobe than usual. Pieces like my numerous pussybow blouses once seemed fresh, but the truth is I haven't been reaching for them as much lately. Enter Lady Amelia Spencer.

Princess Diana's niece shared a painfully chic black-and-white photo of herself posing with twin sister Eliza Spencer at the launch of Bird in Hand's new wine in London—and I noticed something about her blouse that made me think twice.

Amelia, dressed in a navy damask-print shirt and matching wide-legged trousers by Borgo de Nor, took her styling up a notch for the event by borrowing a tip from her cousin Prince William's wife, Princess Kate. Like Kate once did, the model wore her tie-neck blouse backwards.

Amelia and Eliza Spencer

A photo posted by on

a model wearing blue silk pants with a white damask pattern
Borgo de Nor Melia Silk Twill Trouser

A navy pussybow blouse with a white damask print and bubble sleeves
Borgo de Nor Marcel Silk Twill Shirt

If you're a keen royal fashion fan you might remember that in 2019, the Princess of Wales rocked a purple Gucci blouse that appeared like your everyday pussybow top. But the princess had actually put her own stamp on it, wearing the button-front blouse turned around so its tie-neck—which was supposed to drape down her back—took center stage.

Teamed with a high ponytail, Amelia's blouse gives off a totally different appearance when worn with its bow in the back. It's a simple trick that can transform your top, and one I'll be trying out this holiday season.

As for twin sis Eliza, she rocked a surprisingly affordable black minidress by British label Lavish Alice—and it happens to be on major sale.

Clara Pearl Embellished Mini Blazer Dress in Black
Lavish Alice Clara Pearl Embellished Mini Blazer Dress (Was $320)

Eliza's long-sleeved blazer dress featured pearls and crystals arranged into a corset-style detail at the waist and the added bonus of dangling pearl detail on its cuffs. If you're searching for the perfect holiday office party dress, look no further.

The stylish sisters—along with their big sis, Lady Kitty Spencer—are no stranger to a standout outfit, sporting everything from sophisticated blue evening gowns to crystal-covered black-and-white ensembles during their appearances on London's social scene.

Below, get inspired by the Spencer sisters' latest looks with options for every holiday budget.

Posey Dress
Reformation Posey Dress (Was $248)

black minidress with puffed sleeves, a silver bow at the bust and crystal detail on skirt
Nicky Hilton x Rebecca Vallance Alivia Sequin & Faux Pearl Minidress

Maeve Printed Pull-On Pants
Anthropologie Maeve Printed Pull-On Pants

Floral-Print Pussy Bow-Collar Blouse
Nina Ricci Floral-Print Pussy Bow-Collar Blouse

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

