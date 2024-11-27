Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Steals a Clever Styling Trick From Kate Middleton's Playbook

With Thanksgiving just a day away and numerous holiday season events looming, I've been taking an even closer look at my wardrobe than usual. Pieces like my numerous pussybow blouses once seemed fresh, but the truth is I haven't been reaching for them as much lately. Enter Lady Amelia Spencer.

Princess Diana's niece shared a painfully chic black-and-white photo of herself posing with twin sister Eliza Spencer at the launch of Bird in Hand's new wine in London—and I noticed something about her blouse that made me think twice.

Amelia, dressed in a navy damask-print shirt and matching wide-legged trousers by Borgo de Nor, took her styling up a notch for the event by borrowing a tip from her cousin Prince William's wife, Princess Kate. Like Kate once did, the model wore her tie-neck blouse backwards.

If you're a keen royal fashion fan you might remember that in 2019, the Princess of Wales rocked a purple Gucci blouse that appeared like your everyday pussybow top. But the princess had actually put her own stamp on it, wearing the button-front blouse turned around so its tie-neck—which was supposed to drape down her back—took center stage.

Teamed with a high ponytail, Amelia's blouse gives off a totally different appearance when worn with its bow in the back. It's a simple trick that can transform your top, and one I'll be trying out this holiday season.

As for twin sis Eliza, she rocked a surprisingly affordable black minidress by British label Lavish Alice—and it happens to be on major sale.

Eliza's long-sleeved blazer dress featured pearls and crystals arranged into a corset-style detail at the waist and the added bonus of dangling pearl detail on its cuffs. If you're searching for the perfect holiday office party dress, look no further.

The stylish sisters—along with their big sis, Lady Kitty Spencer—are no stranger to a standout outfit, sporting everything from sophisticated blue evening gowns to crystal-covered black-and-white ensembles during their appearances on London's social scene.

Below, get inspired by the Spencer sisters' latest looks with options for every holiday budget.