Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor—formerly known as Prince Andrew and the Duke of York—is set to move out of Royal Lodge in 2026. Rumors have suggested Andrew will move into a "shoebox-sized" property on the Sandringham estate, but some royal sources have expressed concerns about King Charles's eviction timeline.

The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, suggested that King Charles has his work cut out for him in 2026, particularly with the fast-approaching "deadline to evict" the ex-Duke of York from Royal Lodge. "Stripping his brother of his birthright as well as his dukedom came as a huge surprise to some who doubted Charles had the stomach for it," English noted. However, Andrew's demotion seems to have been generally well-received by the general public, per English.

As for how King Charles will approach his brother's eviction, the outlet suggested that the move might be somewhat difficult. "I am told the plan is that Andrew will be 'out' of Royal Lodge by Easter, when the Royal Family traditionally gather on the Windsor estate, helpfully avoiding another potentially tricky encounter," English explained. "Whether he has a home to move into is another question."

Royal Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal expert noted that Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate "was recently mooted" as a possible location for Andrew's new home. However, English shared, "[I]t is considered 'quite small' and needs a 'lot of work doing on it' to make it habitable and secure."

As Andrew's prospective home requires renovation, "this has raised questions over whether this work can be completed by the deadline," English wrote. As a result, this could lead to "the extraordinary prospect that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who remains eighth in line to the throne, could actually find himself homeless for a short period of time next spring."

"Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could actually find himself homeless for a short period of time next spring." (Image credit: Getty Images)

English also alleged that Andrew "will not be going to live abroad," despite reports suggesting he's had offers to move to the Middle East.

The former Duke of York's residence seemingly isn't the only point of contention for the Royal Family, either. "There is also frustration that Andrew seems determined not to keep his head down despite his disgrace—choosing to start riding again where photographers are inevitably waiting and even going out in his car on Christmas Day," English explained.

As a source told the outlet, "It's difficult to know if he is being deliberately provocative, utterly pig-headed or just plain stupid...it could be any one of the three." The source continued, "But he seems unable to keep his head down. He really is a man with a habit of making terribly bad decisions."