Royal Source Says the Number of "Amazon Deliveries" Going to Royal Lodge Is "Unbelievable" Amid Andrew Eviction

Sounds like Andrew and Fergie are putting their Prime memberships to use.

Britain&#039;s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, at Royal Lodge, in Windsor on April 11, 2021, two days after the death of his father Britain&#039;s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. - Queen Elizabeth II has described feeling a &quot;huge void in her life&quot; following the death of her husband Prince Philip, their son Prince Andrew said on April 11. Andrew, the couple&#039;s second son, said following family prayers at Windsor Castle that his mother was &quot;contemplating&quot; her husband&#039;s passing after his death on April 9 aged 99. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Preparations are in full swing for the former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to move out of Royal Lodge after he was stripped of his titles and evicted from the historic property last week. The disgraced royal, who is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, will be heading to the Sandringham estate, while it's unclear where Ferguson is moving. But according to one insider, the situation at Royal Lodge is extremely chaotic—and filled with Amazon packages.

It's understood that Andrew will be moving to an undisclosed property on King Charles's private Sandringham estate as soon as it's practical—but as one source told the Daily Mail, that might be easier said than done.

"The Amazon deliveries that go up to Royal lodge are unbelievable," a source told the publication. "There are rooms full of boxes that haven't even been opened. It will take weeks, if not months to shift all their shit out."

Royal Lodge exterior with deer

Andrew and Sarah will be moving out of Royal Lodge in the near future.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrive for the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London, England. Katharine, Duchess of Kent was married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. She died on September 4 at the age of 92 at Kensington Palace surrounded by her family. Having converted to Catholicism in 1994, her funeral takes place at Westminster Cathedral and is the first Catholic funeral to be held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Her Royal Highness will be laid to rest at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

Sarah Ferguson and the former Duke of York are seen at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge since 2003, and Sarah moved in with her ex-husband in 2008—and with 30 rooms in the massive property, they've accumulated quite a lot over the years. In November 2024, the Daily Mail reported that Royal Lodge is "cluttered with novelty teapots" of Ferguson's and "gifts received by the duke when he was a working royal."

"It’s like a shabby old Victorian seaside hotel which has seen better days—albeit one packed with priceless antiques and paintings," a source told the Express last year.

As for Ferguson's social circle, an insider told the Daily Mail that "the phone has stopped ringing overnight" amid the news of her Jeffrey Epstein email scandal and resulting eviction.

Prince Andrew walking behind Sarah Ferguson wearing black outfits

The former Duke and Duchess of York, seen in September, will be going their separate ways.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Even those who were willing to defend her less than a month ago don't want to have anything to do with her now," the source said. "It's a disaster. Professionally and personally. Even she can't see a way of bouncing back."

