Royal Source Says the Number of "Amazon Deliveries" Going to Royal Lodge Is "Unbelievable" Amid Andrew Eviction

Preparations are in full swing for the former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to move out of Royal Lodge after he was stripped of his titles and evicted from the historic property last week. The disgraced royal, who is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, will be heading to the Sandringham estate, while it's unclear where Ferguson is moving. But according to one insider, the situation at Royal Lodge is extremely chaotic—and filled with Amazon packages.

It's understood that Andrew will be moving to an undisclosed property on King Charles's private Sandringham estate as soon as it's practical—but as one source told the Daily Mail, that might be easier said than done.

"The Amazon deliveries that go up to Royal lodge are unbelievable," a source told the publication. "There are rooms full of boxes that haven't even been opened. It will take weeks, if not months to shift all their shit out."

Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge since 2003, and Sarah moved in with her ex-husband in 2008—and with 30 rooms in the massive property, they've accumulated quite a lot over the years. In November 2024, the Daily Mail reported that Royal Lodge is "cluttered with novelty teapots" of Ferguson's and "gifts received by the duke when he was a working royal."

"It’s like a shabby old Victorian seaside hotel which has seen better days—albeit one packed with priceless antiques and paintings," a source told the Express last year.

As for Ferguson's social circle, an insider told the Daily Mail that "the phone has stopped ringing overnight" amid the news of her Jeffrey Epstein email scandal and resulting eviction.

"Even those who were willing to defend her less than a month ago don't want to have anything to do with her now," the source said. "It's a disaster. Professionally and personally. Even she can't see a way of bouncing back."