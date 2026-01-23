Moving to Marsh Farm "Hasn't Gone Down Well" For Ex-Prince Andrew, Especially the Home's "Lack" of One "Suitable" Feature
The former Duke of York is reportedly trying to "block out" the idea of leaving Royal Lodge.
As Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor prepares to downsize from his 30-room home, Royal Lodge, sources are claiming that his imminent move to the Sandringham estate isn't necessarily going as planned. The former Duke of York was evicted from Royal Lodge in October after King Charles stripped his brother of his titles. Now, Andrew is set to move into a small property in Norfolk that's in need of significant renovations.
"He really didn't want Marsh Farm," a source told the Daily Mail. "Andrew won't have lived anywhere that small since he left his apartment at Buckingham Palace—and then he had free roam of the building and grounds when he needed space." Per the outlet, it's understood that the former Duke of York would "prefer" Prince Philip's former residence, Wood Farm—a larger property on the Sandringham estate—but that idea was taken off the table as "inappropriate."
Since Marsh Farm isn't large enough to provide for live-in staff, the outlet reported that Andrew won't be able to bring any of his Royal Lodge staff with him. Instead, King Charles "will provide a cleaner, a groundsman and a cook from Sandringham to look after Andrew's needs on an ad hoc basis."
However, this arrangement "hasn't gone down well" with Andrew, the insider claimed, adding, "nor has the lack of suitable garaging for Andrew's cars, although that may be dealt with during the refurbishment."
As the Sun reported last week, workers have been spotted at the property installing security cameras and fencing in preparation for the ex-prince's move. Moving vans have also been photographed coming and going at Royal Lodge, with reports indicating that Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson may be out by next weekend.
"He is trying to block it [the move] out," a source told the Daily Mail. "His personal rooms have to be kept clear of any sign of packing cases. He is likely to move into temporary furnished accommodation provided by the King at Windsor or Sandringham as a stop-gap to spare him dealing with it all."
Instead of going through his belongings himself, the insider claimed that "a trusted member of staff is to be left behind to supervise the packing at the Lodge."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.