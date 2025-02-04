Dame Anna Wintour was made a Companion of Honour by King Charles for her services to fashion, with the Vogue editor-in-chief attending a special investiture at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Feb. 4. While she was at it, the magazine industry veteran also dished on the rumors that Kate Middleton has been offered a Vogue cover.

Wintour, 75, dressed in a sophisticated gray Alexander McQueen skirt suit for the occasion, removed her signature shades once inside the palace. Although she took off her most iconic accessory, the editor wore a massive amethyst necklace that's believed to be a re-worked version of one of Queen Mary's historic jewels.

Along with her royal bling, Wintour addressed some royal gossip while visiting Buckingham Palace. According to the Mirror, when asked about whether the Princess of Wales will be posing for Vogue, she replied, "Yeah, I don’t know where those [rumors] have come from, do you?"

In 2016, Princess Kate covered British Vogue, and in late January, the Daily Mail claimed that she might do it again—but on an even bigger scale. "The Princess of Wales has been offered the global covers of Vogue, The Mail on Sunday understands," the publication wrote on Jan. 25.

Wintour made the rare move of going sunglasses-free during her investiture. (Image credit: Alamy)

Dame Anna posed with her distinguished honor outside the palace on Feb. 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The story continued that Wintour "is said to have made a personal appeal to her" and the princess would be given free reign "to choose her own photographer, be in charge of fashion choices and decide whether or not to grant an interview."

Along with discussing Princess Kate, the fashion icon also brought up retirement rumors during her palace visit—and spoiler alert, she isn't going anywhere. "The last time I was here The Queen gave me a medal and we both agreed that we had been doing our job a very long time," Wintour said, adding, "this morning His Majesty asked me if this meant I was going to stop working and I said firmly, no."

As she noted, this isn't Wintour's first royal rodeo. Along with her aforementioned meeting with Queen Elizabeth, she sat front row with the late monarch during London Fashion Week 2018.

Per Buckingham Palace, a Companion of Honour is an award "granted to those who have made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine, or government lasting over a long period of time." In Wintour's case, she was named to the elite group due to her numerous commitments to the fashion world, having served as editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988.

"It's wonderful to be back at Buckingham Palace and I was completely surprised and overwhelmed to be given this great honor," Wintour added, per the Mirror.