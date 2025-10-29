Beatrice and Eugenie Have Both Quietly Left the U.K. Amid Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Drama

Sometimes, the best way to make it through a particularly stressful situation is to get a little distance from it. This seems to be the approach Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are taking to the continuing drama surrounding their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

According to the Mirror, both sisters appear to "have quietly left the country while scrutiny on their parents intensified."

The scrutiny on Beatrice and Eugenie's parents has been intense. Both Andrew and Ferguson have come under fire over new revelations about their ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and attempts to preempt the fallout by voluntarily relinquishing their royal titles and honors did little to quell the outpouring of outrage from the public.

Most recently, the disgraced former couple have faced mounting pressure to vacate Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park they've called home since 2003.

Amid the ongoing drama and backlash, the Mirror reports, Beatrice seemed to have traveled to Saudi Arabia, where she was spotted at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh. As the outlet notes, Beatrice attended the same event last year, when she was pregnant with daughter Athena.

Eugenie, meanwhile, was recently spotted in an Instagram post shared by interior designer Sterling McDavid. The post, which is a carousel of photos from what appears to be a recent girls' trip to Paris, includes a group selfie featuring Eugenie.

In the photo, Eugenie poses with McDavid and art advisor Sarah Calodney by the River Seine with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

According to the Mirror's report, "it is not known if either has yet returned to the U.K."

While Beatrice was seen at what was described as a "York family summit" in the immediate wake of the scandal, following Andrew's announcement that he would no longer use his royal titles, Eugenie was noticeably absent from the family's Royal Lodge "summit" together amid the drama.

"The Royal Lodge 'summit' wasn’t a happy occasion and the family, once a strong unit, is fractured," a royal insider told the Daily Mail of Eugenie's noticeable absence from the meeting.

And, although Beatrice attended the summit, the Daily Mail reported she was obviously "distressed-looking" when she was seen leaving Royal Lodge afterwards.

"She was on the phone saying she couldn't bring herself to look at the Sunday papers," a royal source told the outlet. "She looked absolutely devastated."