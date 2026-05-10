Why Critics Once Claimed Ex-Prince Andrew Was "Hiding Behind His Mother's Skirt," According to a Royal Biographer

Throughout Queen Elizabeth's life, rumors suggested that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was her favorite child. In spite of the allegations against him, the late Queen reportedly attempted to protect Andrew. And according to one royal biographer, the ex-Duke of York was criticized for allegedly "hiding behind" his mother.

In his book The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Queen Elizabeth II , royal author and expert Ian Lloyd shared, "In August 2021, when [Epstein and Andrew accuser, Virginia] Giuffre's lawyers tried to serve legal documents to [ex-Prince Andrew], he made it virtually impossible by staying with The Queen on the secluded Balmoral estate, giving rise to criticism that he was hiding behind his mother's skirt, so to speak."

Lloyd also alleged that, concurrently, the Royal Family's lawyers were on high alert regarding any news stories involving Andrew. "Meanwhile, [The Queen] instructed her solicitors to warn British media outlets not to take or publish paparazzi photos of the royals or their guests on the estate, though photos of an irate-looking Andrew did appear," Lloyd wrote.

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"The Queen instructed her solicitors to warn British media outlets not to take or publish paparazzi photos of the royals." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the serious accusations being made about Andrew, The Queen allegedly decided to help her so-called favorite son.

"The Queen's unconditional affection for her second son and her solidarity for him is understandable," Lloyd wrote in his book. "While it must have been a relief to her when, in February 2022, the prince made an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the fact that he knowingly associated himself with a convicted pedophile [Jeffrey Epstein] has caused irreparable damage to his reputation and that of the monarchy."

The Queen allegedly decided to help her so-called favorite son. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"That would undoubtedly have broken The Queen's heart and cast a blight on the final phase of her long reign," Lloyd shared.

While Andrew allegedly hid behind his mother during her life, his association with Epstein reportedly caused major damage to his familial relationships.