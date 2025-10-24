Members of the British media flocked to to Windsor on Thursday night amid rumors of an imminent statement from the royal family at Prince Andrew's home, Royal Lodge—only to be told there would be no announcement from the royals after all.

According to the Daily Mail, the rumor seems to have started when "senior BBC journalists were allegedly briefed on Thursday evening that 'something significant' was expected to happen at the Prince's Royal Lodge home."

Given the growing backlash facing Andrew amid the latest round of scandalous revelations about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, most of the journalists who gathered in Windsor for the subsequently-cancelled announcement no doubt expected the statement to be about Andrew.

And, given the increasing calls for Andrew to leave the royal residence he's called home for more that 20 years in the wake of his decision to comply with the King's wishes and voluntarily relinquish his royal titles and honors, many members of the press likely expected news that the former Duke of York would be moving out of the sprawling, 30-room mansion Andrew reportedly pays a "peppercorn rent" to live in.

Former senior BBC journalist Emily Maitlis was one of the journalists in attendance and she shared an update from the scene shortly before 8 p.m., writing, "We may be expecting news from the Windsor estate later this evening where tv crews have been told to expect 'passing traffic,'"

In spite of teases like these, the Palace abruptly changed course and reportedly responded to "numerous media questions" by insisting "that there would not in fact be any announcement that evening," according to the Daily Mail's report., which goes on to explain that, within hours of arriving for the teased news, the "entire press pack that had gathered was stood down by editors."

"There was great excitement at what might be about to happen—and then nothing did," one member of the royal press told the Daily Mail of the situation, which the reported described as having a "febrile atmosphere."

"So, naturally, everyone remains very jumpy and is speculating furiously about what might be about to happen—what might be about to be announced and about whom.

'There's a febrile atmosphere.'

The jarring reversal from the Palace prompted an update from Maitlis, who now hosts a podcast and wrote, "Crews have now been pulled and stood down. Very confusing."

Even after accepting the Palace's insistence that no statement would be coming after all, the journalists who had gathered in Windsor continued to speculate amongst themselves about the planned statement and about the "nature of the tip-off that had been given to the BBC," according to the Daily Mail.

In spite of mounting pressure from MPs, of the public, and even the King himself for Andrew to relocate to a more humble, private residence that better reflects his new status with the royal family, Andrew has refused to entertain the idea of relocating to a different residence. What's more, the disgraced royal has reportedly insisted stubbornly on his right to stay at the property, thanks to a "cast-iron" lease that covers him through 2078, which he insists means King Charles doesn't have right to evict him.

On his The Royalist substack, royal expert Tom Sykes wrote confidently, however, Prince Andrew will move out of Royal Lodge and the issue is a matter of “when not if” he will leave, sources told The Royalist.

Sykes went on to cite a former courtier who has maintained close links to the Palace who said an announcement about the matter could be just around the corner, potentially coming as soon as today (Friday, October 24).

"He is moving," the courtier insisted to The Royalist. "It’s just a matter of getting the choreography right now.”

This sentiment is echoed in a report from The Guardian, which said the disgraced royal's initial response to pressure to move was to stubbornly dig in his heels

While Andrew’s initial response has been to dig his heels in, the outlet reports that "negotiations are continuing with a growing sense of inevitability that he will now move out," and that royal sources saw a “renewed determination" to force him out.