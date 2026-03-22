Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have likely had a challenging few months due to their parents's involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were forced to move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor and stop using their royal titles due to their association with the convicted sex offender. While the Royal Family seemingly embraced Beatrice and Eugenie throughout the saga, sources have detailed their "fears" regarding the royal sisters.

According to the Mail on Sunday, concerns have been raised about Princess Beatrice's marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. "Edo jetted 4,500 miles to the glorious elegance of Palm Beach," the outlet noted. "Yes, he was there to promote his design business, Banda, and speak at a conference, but the optics of not being there for his wife of nearly six years are not good." The publication further suggested, "Friends fear Princess Beatrice's marriage to Edo 'is in trouble.'"

The outlet continued, "While he supped wine in some of Palm Beach's most luxurious locations, Beatrice was coming to terms with the fact her name appeared hundreds of times in the Epstein files."

Article continues below

Sources alleged to the outlet that there had been "distance" between Beatrice and her husband, who is allegedly "keen to avoid his business being tainted by the scandal enveloping the House of York."

Sources allege there is "distance" between Beatrice and her husband. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One source told the publication, "Things haven't been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through."

The source continued, "She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he's been pulling away."

Meanwhile, an additional source claimed to the outlet, "He's really worried his in-laws will affect his business...He's all about himself at the moment. You have to feel for Beatrice."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, is reportedly taking a different approach to the situation. "Eugenie's husband is said to be standing by his wife amid the ensuing Epstein scandal—but refuses to allow disgraced Sarah Ferguson to move into the family home," the Daily Mail shared.

"Eugenie's husband is said to be standing by his wife amid the ensuing Epstein scandal." (Image credit: Getty Images)

A source also claimed, "His first loyalty has to be to his wife and their two young children. The whole sordid affair has already brought them a great deal of unwarranted attention and he won't do anything to increase that."

According to the publication, Eugenie and Brooksbank are allegedly aligned when it comes to her mom. "Sarah is difficult to live with and they don't want the responsibility of looking after her at the moment," a source alleged. "That's not to say they are not concerned about her welfare—they just don't actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily."

For now, at least, Beatrice and Eugenie are likely hoping that there won't be any new revelations regarding their mom and dad's friendship with Epstein so their lives can return to some semblance of normalcy.