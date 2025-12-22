Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have had a challenging few months after their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, had their official royal titles removed. Renewed interest in Sarah and Andrew's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein caused them to be disowned by the Royal Family. However, Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly been embraced by King Charles and the royals. Now, Princess Beatrice is being accused of "snubbing" the former Duke of York at Christmas.

According to the Daily Mail, it's been suggested that Princess Beatrice decided to "snub her disgraced father," and as a result, she would be "spending Christmas far away from him."

Sources told the outlet that Beatrice had decided to "avoid embarrassment" by not attending the Royal Family's Christmas celebration at Sandringham. The insider also alleged that the princess felt "torn between loyalty to The King and her parents."

One of Beatrice's friends told the publication, "She didn't want it to look like they were snubbing anyone so it was easier to go off with friends." According to the Sun, Princess Beatrice has opted to go skiing with a group of friends instead of attending any royal gatherings. She allegedly also told friends that she was "tormented" by the recent developments involving her parents.

As for how Andrew is handling Christmas in 2025, a source reportedly told the Sun, "With everything that's gone on, he's very much like the Grinch. It's clear this year that festive cheer is in short supply."

If the sources are correct, Princess Beatrice has decided to leave the country for Christmas, and won't be present at King Charles's Sandringham celebration.