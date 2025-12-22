"Tormented" Princess Beatrice Accused of "Snubbing Her Disgraced Father" Ex-Prince Andrew by Leaving the Country for Christmas
Beatrice has decided to "avoid embarrassment," according to a source.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have had a challenging few months after their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, had their official royal titles removed. Renewed interest in Sarah and Andrew's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein caused them to be disowned by the Royal Family. However, Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly been embraced by King Charles and the royals. Now, Princess Beatrice is being accused of "snubbing" the former Duke of York at Christmas.
According to the Daily Mail, it's been suggested that Princess Beatrice decided to "snub her disgraced father," and as a result, she would be "spending Christmas far away from him."
Sources told the outlet that Beatrice had decided to "avoid embarrassment" by not attending the Royal Family's Christmas celebration at Sandringham. The insider also alleged that the princess felt "torn between loyalty to The King and her parents."
One of Beatrice's friends told the publication, "She didn't want it to look like they were snubbing anyone so it was easier to go off with friends." According to the Sun, Princess Beatrice has opted to go skiing with a group of friends instead of attending any royal gatherings. She allegedly also told friends that she was "tormented" by the recent developments involving her parents.
As for how Andrew is handling Christmas in 2025, a source reportedly told the Sun, "With everything that's gone on, he's very much like the Grinch. It's clear this year that festive cheer is in short supply."
If the sources are correct, Princess Beatrice has decided to leave the country for Christmas, and won't be present at King Charles's Sandringham celebration.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.