Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie "Avoid" Royal Fans at Sandringham, as "Blood Princesses" Are "Cocooned" by King Charles's "Quiet" Support
The Royal Family "colluded" to protect the princesses on Christmas Day, per an expert.
On Christmas Day, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie surprised royal fans by attending church in Sandringham alongside the Royal Family. Previous reports had suggested that the sisters would be leaving the country for the holidays, following renewed interest in dad ex-Prince Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein. Now, a new report has revealed that King Charles has been "quietly" supporting Beatrice and Eugenie after a difficult time.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Beatrice and Eugenie were "cocooned" by family members while walking to church on Christmas Day. Body language expert Judi James told the outlet, "Eugenie fiddled with the buttons of her coat in an auto-contact barrier ritual that suggested a desire to self-protect, hinting at some fear or worry about the fans' responses during this more intimate part of the outing."
James also noted that the sisters were smiling upon arrival, though their facial expressions didn't necessarily ring true. "It looked like a message of intent in terms of resilience and confidence in the face of her father's ongoing scandal and banishment from the line-up," James claimed.
The Daily Mail further reported, "King Charles has quietly made clear that while his shamed brother is unwelcome at any family festivities, his nieces—who remain 'blood princesses' and have retained their York titles—should not be made to pay for their father's 'sins.'" A source confirmed to the publication, "His Majesty is very fond of them."
It seems as though the Royal Family "colluded" to protect Eugenie and Beatrice at Sandringham, according to body language expert James.
Meanwhile, "Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was left firmly out in the cold" and "cut a solitary figure" on Christmas Day, the outlet reported.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.