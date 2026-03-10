It'll likely be a while before we get any sort of confirmation from Zendaya on her rumored secret wedding to Tom Holland, but at least what we can confirm is that the short bixie haircut that she teased back in the fall is still going strong.

The Euphoria star attended Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter runway show on March 10, where she wore an all-white (and, dare I say, bridal-inspired) ensemble that featured a button-up blouse with a high neck and an asymmetrical bubble skirt. More notably though, her curly hair was styled in a super-chic bixie cut (that's a cross between a bob and a pixie) with a side part. Late last year, Zendaya first sparked rumors of undergoing a major hair change when she was briefly spotted in a friend's Instagram Story wearing a much shorter haircut than what she had been seen with in previous months. The short clip was the first and only real glimpse anyone had gotten of her bixie cut, but her appearance at Louis Vuitton this week gives us all a better look at it.

This is also the second time in the last year that she's debuted a new haircut. Before cutting her hair into a bixie, she appeared at Louis Vuitton's September show wearing a fluffy lob with a side part.

Zendaya wears a curly bixie cut during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pixie cut has been taking Hollywood by storm ever since last year, and as the official start of spring inches closer, experts are predicting that bixies and grown-out pixie cuts will be among the biggest haircut trends of the season. Stars like Emma Stone, Sarah Paulson, and Lily Collins have been wearing the cropped cut for the better part of the last year, likely because it's perfect for growing out short haircuts while still looking playful and fresh.

“The edgy pixie is back with more contrast—shorter sides, length on top, and a strong shape that feels confident and modern,” hairstylist Joel Warren previously told MC. “It should look effortless, not overly styled.”

If you've been getting rid of a few inches of hair in favor of a short cut or if you need some tips on how to style short hair, read ahead to shop some bixie essentials.

