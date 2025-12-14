Earlier this year, the former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were forced to give up their official royal titles. The pair also agreed to move out of their shared home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Unsurprisingly, the divorced couple's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have reportedly been "under pressure" regarding a difficult Royal Family decision.

According to the Mail on Sunday, "Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie face a 'tug-of-love' dilemma after being invited by The King to spend Christmas at Sandringham." The invitation poses a challenge for Beatrice and Eugenie as their parents are unlikely to be invited to the Royal Family's holiday celebration this year.

"With their disgraced parents banished into exile, the sisters are being pulled in different directions by their divided family's competing demands," the publication reported.

"The sisters are being pulled in different directions by their divided family's competing demands." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Deciding where to spend the holidays in 2025 has apparently become both "a logistical and emotional nightmare" for the royal sisters, per the outlet.

Of Beatrice's situation, a source told the Mail on Sunday, "Unless she makes a decision to pick one side and one side only, she will spend a lot of time in the car." The source continued, "Overall it falls to the princesses to soothe family divisions. They are struggling with Christmas." The outlet also noted that "Beatrice is feeling particularly under pressure" regarding the situation.

"Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie face a 'tug-of-love' dilemma." (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Beatrice is allegedly feeling stretched in multiple directions, Eugenie is apparently wondering whether to remove herself from the saga altogether. "Eugenie was tempted to stay in Portugal with her family and husband Jack Brooksbank," a source told the outlet. "She is so settled there, far from all the drama."

Meanwhile, the former Duke of York, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is believed to be moving to a tiny property the size of a "shoebox" on the Royal Family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.