Princess Charlotte Joins the Royal Black Watch Tartan Brigade in Cozy Green-Themed Family Christmas Card

Prince William and Princess Kate released their 2025 Christmas card on social media Thursday, December 18, and this year, the family posed in a field of daffodils at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The family coordinated in shades of green for the shoot, snapped by photographer Josh Shinner in April, and Princess Charlotte drew inspiration from her mom and grandmother's style with one royal trend.

In the photo, 10-year-old princess wore a similar black watch tartan scarf as the one Princess Kate wore on Christmas Day 2024. She paired her scarf with the green fair isle cardigan by Cyrillus that she wore in photos for Father's Day 2025 and Prince George's 12th birthday, with a hint of her scarf also visible in the sweet Father's Day image.

Black watch plaid is a familiar favorite for Kate, who wore a Holland Cooper coat in the pattern for a surprise visit to the Ever After garden last week. And mom Carole Middleton wore a similar black watch coat by House of Bruar to the 2025 Together at Christmas concert on December 5.

The Wales family shared their 2025 Christmas card on December 18. (Image credit: Josh Shinner/Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

Princess Kate is seen wearing a black watch scarf on Christmas Day 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis also got in on the tartan action at the carol service, matching with grandma Carole in a black watch plaid tie.

Black watch is one of the most popular tartans and traditionally represents bravery—a meaningful touch for Princess Kate in particular as she's recovered from cancer. The design is also an "open" tartan, meaning it's not associated with any particular clan, so anyone can wear it.

Prince Louis wore a black watch tartan tie and navy suit at the Together at Christmas concert on December 5. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole Middleton wore a House of Bruar tartan coat at the Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the rest of the rest of the Wales family's Christmas card outfits, Princess Kate sported a burgundy sweater with a white Boden blouse peeking out from underneath, pairing the outfit with a tweed jacket and herringbone-design Miu Miu skirt.

Prince Louis and Prince William twinned in olive sweaters with button-up shirts underneath, while Prince George wore jeans, a checked white dress shirt and a fleece vest.

If their outfits look familiar, it's because the family took their Christmas card photo at the same time as the pictures for Prince George's 12th birthday, Prince Louis's 7th birthday and Father's Day. Who needs multiple photo shoots when one can do it all?

