After the Princess of Wales teased a piano collaboration in the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas special, fans were delighted to learn their speculation was right. Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte performed a lovely piano duet at the holiday event, which was filmed on Dec. 5 and aired on ITV on Christmas Eve.

The pair played "Holm Sound" by Erland Cooper during the carol event at Westminster Abbey. Kate shared a clip of the performance on Instagram , complete with a voiceover about supporting one another during the holiday season.

"At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking full bloom in the simplest, most human ways," Kate said in the clip. "Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones, a moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand."

The Princess of Wales & Princess Charlotte | Piano Duet opens 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service - YouTube Watch On

While Princess Kate played the piano at the inaugural Together at Christmas event in 2021, this year marked Princess Charlotte's first time among the performers. The Princess of Wales revealed in 2023 that her daughter was taking piano lessons , and Charlotte's dedication has certainly paid off.

Together at Christmas is a star-studded affair, and this year's lineup included performances from Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hannah Waddingham, and Eugene Levy, among many others. But Charlotte and Kate's duet just might be the most memorable one of all.