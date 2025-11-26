Royal-Favorite Designer Opens Up About Princess Charlotte’s “Wonderful” Christmas Style Moment That Was So Good, She Wore It Three Times
Like mother, like daughter.
At just 10 years old, Princess Charlotte is already a royal style star—and one of her favorite coats has been on repeat for the past three Christmas seasons. Charlotte made her debut at mom Princess Kate's annual Together at Christmas concert in 2022, and Charlotte loved her burgundy coat so much that she went on to wear it to every carol service since. In a new interview with Hello! magazine, Sophie Mirman, founder of royal-loved childrenswear brand Trotters, opened up about dressing the young princess.
"My favorite moment has to be Princess Charlotte wearing our burgundy velvet collar coat, which matched her mother, the Princess of Wales, for the Christmas carol service," Mirman told the outlet. "And she wore the same coat for two years, which is wonderful, and it still fitted her, which is even better."
The wool coat, which features buttons marching down the front, a ribbed velvet collar and matching patch pockets, was the perfect choice to coordinate with mom Kate's maroon coat in 2022. The next year, the Princess of Wales chose a long white coat and matching trousers, while Charlotte stepped out in the same Trotters piece once again.
And when 2024's carol service rolled around, Charlotte once again wore the same Trotters design, although she appeared to be wearing a larger size in the coat with a slightly longer hem than in 2023.
Princess Kate and Prince William have dressed their three children in Trotters styles since they were babies, and Mirman says she's "very proud of what the brand and my colleagues have achieved because my mother was a royal milliner."
Speaking of the Wales children, she said, "I was brought up in that sort of very high fashion environment, and it's wonderful that, you know, the next generations are buying from the same family, and we are a small family business. It's it's wonderful to see when we see one of the young ones wearing our clothing."
Mirman says that she thinks their "contemporary but classic" designs continue to draw royal attention because Trotters is "consistent" and "the quality is excellent." She continues, "We don't go for big slogans or brash colours. It's classic with a twist."
Royal fans can look forward to seeing Princess Charlotte alongside siblings Prince George and Prince Louis on December 5 when Princess Kate once again hosts the Together at Christmas concert. But will Charlotte wear her Trotters coat again? Watch this space.
