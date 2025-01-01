Duchess Meghan Urges Everyone to "Leave Room for Magic" in Her Extremely Relatable New Year's Resolutions
She also noted the "unladylike" habit she wanted to break.
The Duchess of Sussex delighted royal fans all over the world on New Year's Day when she rejoined Instagram. Duchess Meghan previously deactivated her Instagram account in 2018 following her engagement to Prince Harry, so her return to the platform feels long overdue. Her first post under her new handle, which is simply @meghan, is a video of Meghan at a beach in Montecito, California, captured by her husband, Prince Harry. As the Duchess of Sussex ushers in a new era, it's the perfect moment to revisit some of the extremely relatable New Year's resolutions she previously shared.
Prior to becoming a member of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle ran a now-defunct lifestyle blog called The Tig. Back in 2016, Meghan wrote, "These make my New Year's resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year. The swearing comes in lulls, triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks."
Meghan continued, "And when it comes to the biting of the nails—well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit."
However, Meghan clearly wanted to make changes in 2016, and dropped some seriously inspirational words after her nail-biting and swearing suggestions. "This year, I resolve not to have a resolution," she wrote. "For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully." She continued, "To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher."
Almost as if she knew something extraordinary was in store for her, the Duchess of Sussex wrote, "My New Year's resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change."
If you've been struggling to make your own list of resolutions, it certainly wouldn't hurt to borrow some of Meghan's ideas for 2024.
