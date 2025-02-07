How Queen Elizabeth's "True Favorite" Duchess Sophie Remembered Her Late Mother-in-Law During Poignant Visit
Her legacy lives on.
Prince Edward's wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has been praised as one of the Royal Family's secret weapons over the years. Whether it's supporting "royal sister" Princess Kate through her cancer battle or supporting brother-in-law The King by taking on numerous royal engagements, Sophie has remained a firm favorite amongst the family. On Thursday, Feb. 6, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh continued their tour of Nepal with an engagement that followed in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps.
Sophie and Edward visited Nepal's National Botanic Garden, and during their outing, they planted a magnolia tree next to ones planted by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during their 1986 visit to the country.
According to the Express, Prince Edward joked that shoveling dirt was "the best bit of exercise I’ve had for ages" as Sophie chimed in, "Keep going, darling."
Duchess Sophie was close with both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, making it a poignant moment as her husband planted their tree next to the ones from his late parents. According to OK!, the monarch saw Duchess Sophie as her "true favorite" in the family and saw her presence as a comfort.
"I think she saw in Sophie a very sensible young woman, and she was quick to welcome her into the inner circle," royal correspondent Katie Nicholl said of the late Queen's relationship with her daughter-in-law. "Sophie knew her place in the hierarchy of The Firm, and never caused any problems."
Majesty editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward added, "With the exception of her daughter Anne, The Queen was closer to Sophie than any of the other royal women. It really was a genuine closeness, and Elizabeth was always Sophie’s biggest confidante."
During their time in Nepal, the duke and duchess also paid tribute to a cause championed by Prince Philip, the former Duke of Edinburgh. The royal couple met with young people benefiting from The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Nepal, which Prince Edward now oversees as patron.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
