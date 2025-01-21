Duchess Sophie is Making More "Bold Choices" as She Turns 60
“I love how she is not afraid to try new things," designer Suzannah Crabb shared.
Duchess Sophie has entered a new decade, and she's ready to face it in style. The Duchess of Edinburgh—who turned 60 on Monday, Jan. 20—has certainly tweaked her wardrobe over the years, and multiple designers recently spoke to People about the royal's evolving sense of fashion.
Sophie has been married to Prince Edward since 1999, and over the decades she's gone from slightly drab early aughts corporate looks to a more lighthearted yet elegant sense of workwear style. Items like pleated skirts and long wool coats, as seen in her birthday portraits, echo a similar style as Princess Kate and Meghan Markle these days.
“She’s a working royal but also a mum, and you just get the feeling that she’s built a wardrobe that has lots of really good pieces that are wearable and she does wear things and again and again,” Alice Leet-Cook, co-founder of royal go-to hat brand Hicks & Brown told the mag.
Cook continued that "there’s something about her, you just can’t help but turn to look,” adding, “There’s an ease in the way she dresses. It appears effortless.”
The Duchess of Edinburgh often wears the same designers as Princess Kate—who is reportedly on the guest list for Sophie's black-tie birthday party—and Suzannah Crabb of one of their shared favorite brands, Suzannah London, spoke to People about her longtime client.
Crabb mused that Duchess Sophie's style “has become more refined and confident" since she first joined the Royal Family. When it comes to working with the Duchess of Edinburgh, the designer called it “an effortless, collaborative and joyful process."
The Suzannah London founder also praised the Royal Family for repeating their outfits, stating they are "mindful, realistic and have strong values."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Leet-Cook shared that while Sophie “makes some bold choices" when it comes to her style, "the cut and length of the dress is always immaculate." One such piece is the black leather Loewe dress she wore with a floral blouse underneath, giving an unexpected spin (and an autumn-appropriate look) to the designer outfit.
“I love how she is not afraid to try new things and she makes beautiful choices,” Crabb said. “She’s effortless and elegant always.”
Speaking of elegant looks, the sheer white Suzannah London gown the Duchess of Edinburgh wore to day two of Royal Ascot last summer remains one of my personal favorite looks of Sophie's. Paired with a wide-brimmed white hat and a Princess Kate and Meghan Markle-approved Strathberry bag, the floral appliqué dress felt very My Fair Lady indeed.
With a full year of royal appearances ahead, fashion fans certainly have much to look forward to from the duchess. As Natasha Rufus Isaacs, co-founder of Beulah London, told People, Sophie has a classic way of dressing that any woman can follow with ease.
"The colors and prints she chooses are subtle yet chic, never overpowering," the designer said. "I think this feminine look is aspirational, as it never goes out of style."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
What to Know About Park Hae-lin, the Game-Changing Fan Favorite of 'Singles Inferno' Season 4
The latest addition to the Netflix reality show has a history in both K-dramas and K-pop.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Sydney Sweeney’s Bouncy Blowout Deserves an Award
It's a masterclass in shiny, healthy hair in the dead of winter.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Kaia Gerber Breaks Out Her Post-Breakup Uniform
She can rely on her favorite accessories for emotional support.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Princess Kate Will Reportedly Join "Royal Sister" Duchess Sophie for a Glittering 60th Birthday Bash
A milestone year calls for an epic party.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Duchess Sophie Became Tearful Talking About Her Children Attending a Vigil for Queen Elizabeth II
"I don't think I can talk about it any more."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Duchess Sophie Channels Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in Her 60th Birthday Portrait With Some Royal Fashion Staples
The Duchess of Edinburgh opted for designers favored by other members of the Royal Family.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Has "Big Plans" for Two Young Royals Who Live Relatively Normal Lives
The Prince of Wales is allegedly "seizing more power" from King Charles, and wants to give "some lesser-known royals more of a spotlight."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Duchess Sophie Had to "Reduce Her Expectations" After Marrying Prince Edward
The Duchess of Edinburgh detailed her "frustration" in a candid interview.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
These Royals Could Step Up to Help Prince William When He's King "If He Calls on Them"
Three members of the Royal Family are likely to pitch in with duties down the line.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Found the Presence of Her "True Favorite" Royal Family Member Incredibly "Soothing"
"The Queen found her very down to earth, because she refused to have expensive security...and she loved her lack of airs and graces."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Duchess Sophie "Never Got Overly Involved" in Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship, But She Was a "Peacekeeper"
The Duchess of Edinburgh "was among the few people who understood how difficult it was behind-the-scenes."
By Amy Mackelden Published