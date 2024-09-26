Former Royal Butler Reveals When the Public Might Expect to See Kate Middleton Next
"This is an occasion she would want to go to."
Fans have long been wondering when Kate Middleton will return to public duties amid her cancer battle, and while the Princess of Wales hinted at attending some events this fall—including her annual Christmas carol concert—a former royal butler is speculating on another event in the royal diary.
Paul Burrell—who served as a footman for Queen Elizabeth and later a butler to Princess Diana—said there was one royal event that Princess Kate likely wouldn't miss.
The Princess of Wales has made an appearance at the National Service of Remembrance in London every year since she married Prince William in 2011, and Burrell— speaking on behalf of Slingo—said, "I think that you will see [Kate] at the Cenotaph in November, a tribute to those who died in all conflict."
He added that it was "an occasion she would want to go to which people would want to see her at."
A report in the Sunday Times earlier this month agreed with this assessment, noting that friends of the princess said she could "potentially" appear at the November event to honor British soldiers who have died in battle.
As for the rest of the fall, Burrell added "there aren't many occasions now through the rest of the year, other than the Diplomatic Reception," the glittering banquet held every December at Buckingham Palace (spoiler alert: expect lots of tiaras).
Calling it "the biggest night of the year for the royals," Burrell shared that "every room of Buckingham Palace is used and every diplomat in London attends."
"That is a very big night," the former butler shared. "She may appear at that, but there aren't many other occasions that she will."
The Princess of Wales has attended two royal events this year amid her cancer battle. The royal's last public appearance was in July when she attended the Wimbledon 2024 men's finals, and prior to that she attended Trooping the Colour alongside the rest of the Royal Family in June.
On Sept. 9, the princess released a video sharing that she'd completed her chemotherapy treatment, but added that she would be returning to royal life when she feels ready.
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," the Princess of Wales said in the film. "I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
One such engagement is her aforementioned Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert, with the princess holding a planning meeting for the event on Sept. 24.
As for her next appearance, it's anyone's guess when the princess will feel up to another public event, but until then, watch this space.
