Royal Editor Says Prince William Doesn't Want to "Fudge Things Until He Is King" After Rare Statement on Faith

Prince William and Princess Kate attended a historic occasion on Wednesday, March 25, watching on as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in history was installed at Canterbury Cathedral. It wasn’t only a milestone moment for Dame Sarah Mullally, but also for the Prince of Wales, who will become the future head of the Church of England when he’s King.

Ahead of Mullally’s installation, a palace source released a rare statement touching on Prince William’s faith and his feelings on the church. Noting that the Prince of Wales “wants to be clear with the public,” the unusual briefing stated that William might not be a regular churchgoer like his father, he has a “quiet faith” and appreciates the “importance of the role he will inherit.”

Writing in the Telegraph’s “Your Royal Appointment” newsletter, the outlet’s royal editor, Hannah Furness, said that the comments are an example of William’s “occasional radical honestly.”

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Prince William congratulates the new Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pointing out that the Prince of Wales has made his thoughts known on other topics, like how he’ll “never live in Buckingham Palace,” Furness wrote that Prince William wants to communicate these feelings now, rather than make abrupt changes down the line.

“It would be perfectly fair for the public to have an opinion on it, but he would rather weather it now than fudge things until he is King,” Furness noted.

King Charles might be an extremely devout Christian, but Prince William has followed his own path when it comes to religious matters. “The Prince of Wales’s commitment to the Church of England is sometimes quieter than people expect, and for that reason it is not always fully understood,” a palace source told the Times.

The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Canterbury Cathedral on March 25. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the source continued that William will become a dedicated church leader when the time comes—but on his terms. “His feeling is, ‘I might not be at church every day but I believe in it, I want to support it and this is an important aspect of my role and the next role and I will take it very seriously, in my own way’,” the insider said.

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Furness wrote that this honesty might draw criticism from some, but others will admire William for his clarity. “The British public isn’t daft,” she wrote. “They don’t expect perfection. They appreciate being spoken to like adults. In a palace world that can feel confusing and opaque to outsiders, the simpler the message the better.”