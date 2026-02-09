Prince William and Princess Kate "Looked Adorable in their Beanie Hats" During Secret Ski Getaway, Says a Fan

Prince William and Princess Kate have always been avid skiers, and the Prince and Princess of Wales recently made an under-the-radar trip to the French Alps. Per the Daily Mail, William and Kate enjoyed a getaway to Courchevel, a high-end ski resort beloved by royals, celebrities and other VIPs, in January.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted at "a high-end mountainside restaurant," according to columnist Harriet Kean, who noted "even a ham and cheese toastie costs €85 (£74), albeit a 'truffle-infused' one."

William and Kate have been traveling to the French Alps for many years, with the couple once posing for family photographs with a young Prince George and Princess Charlotte at a ski resort in 2016. Last January, the Wales family also traveled to Courchevel, with the trip revealed after invasive photos of them skiing and spending time at their villa were published in Paris Match.

William and Kate got into a snowball fight during a 2016 family ski holiday in the French Alps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The prince and princess are pictured during a 2018 visit to Norway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One fan who was dining at the establishment told Kean, "I couldn't believe I was having lunch in the same restaurant as Kate and William," adding, "They looked adorable in their beanie hats."

Meanwhile, an employee at the restaurant said, "They had a very nice time and were very polite."

Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, weren't dining with their parents, but Kean notes it was unclear whether the children had joined William and Kate in France in general.

Their royal ski holiday took place ahead of this month's winter Olympics in Italy, where royals like Princess Anne and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands have been taking in the action. At the moment, Kensington Palace has not announced any plans for the Wales family to attend the Olympics, but with the games concluding on February 22, there's still plenty of time for some royal appearances on the slopes.