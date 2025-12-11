Prince Harry’s fight for protection for his family continues, and there is a surprising new update. Prince Harry and his family may be planning “to spend much more time in Britain than previously.” According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, there is “a very surprising piece of news this week: the committee which decides who receives police protection, and is overseen by the Home Office, has begun a new risk assessment of Harry’s security.”

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee––otherwise known as RAVEC––has taken steps to reassess Prince Harry’s security needs. While the Court of Appeal’s rulings remain unchanged because they do not live in the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan may be considering spending more time in the country. Eden reports that there is a new “‘establishment plot’ which aims to restore the California-based couple to the affections of the British public.” High-profile government supporters and key figures are working behind the scenes on “Project Thaw” to “warm up the duke’s and duchess’s frosty relationships with the rest of the Royal Family and with the British people.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their last official royal engagement. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Archie may attend school in the UK, just like his father. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In September, Richard Eden reported that King Charles “has been drawn into [the establishment plot], aided by some key figures of the Establishment behind the scenes.” The report followed Prince Harry’s visit to Kyiv alongside high-ranking government figures, where Prince Harry told The Guardian that he hoped to return to his home country with his wife and children.

A friend close to Prince Harry told Eden in September that “Harry wants to educate the children here in the UK. [He] wants his children to have the very best education.” Prince Archie may be destined for Eton or Ludgrove, where Prince Harry formed some of his closest friendships. “He wants that for his own children,” the friend explained. With regard to his relationship with his family, the friend shared “Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their niece and nephews are enjoying.”

Prince Harry may be spending more time with his father, King Charles, in the near future. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard Eden reports that the new risk assessment is the surest sign yet that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to return to the UK. “My sources say the new risk assessment could result in taxpayer-funded police protection being restored to the Sussexes. And the explanation will be that Harry and his family plan to spend much more time in Britain than previously,” Eden shares in his regular column. “Harry and Meghan would be free to come and go at leisure.”