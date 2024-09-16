Meghan Markle—the reigning queen of minimalism—stepped out in her tenniscore best for the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 14. With husband Prince Harry in tow, the Duchess of Sussex selected a sleeveless textured wool shift dress with a shirt collar from Guiliva Heritage for the charity tournament and luncheon, which raises money for the Alliance for Children's Rights specifically in support of children in foster care.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared at the benefit as presenting sponsors through their umbrella non-profit organization, the Archewell Foundation. On Instagram, the tennis tournament's hosts—Kelly and Julian Zajfen—personally thanked the Sussexes for attending and sponsoring the event.

"Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family not just in the way you have shown up in friendship but how you have shown up through the incredible work The Archewell Foundation does everyday," Zajfen wrote. "I’m in awe of your commitment to community and to friendship. On behalf of the Alliance for Children’s Rights, we thank you. On behalf of our family, we love you."

Markle paired her preppy halter dress with her go-to heels: Aquazzura's Divine Sandal 85 in brown suede. The American Riviera Orchard founder previously wore the same shoe during her weeklong tour of Colombia in August.

A post shared by Kelly McKee Zajfen (@_heartmom_) A photo posted by on

She accessorized the winning look with a cognac-colored Carolina Herrera Doma satchel in the smallest size, a gold pendant necklace from Ariel Gordon, and classic Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. While it's clear Markle possesses a strong sense of personal style, she was likely dressed for the charity benefit by Jamie Mizrahi , with whom she's been working since early 2024.

Carolina Herrera Small Doma Insignia Satchel $1,580 at Carolina Herrera

Ariel Gordon Imperial Disc Pendant Necklace $1,770 at Ariel Gordon

Clearly, Markle doesn't mind bending the rules when it comes to wearing white after Labor Day. Recently, to celebrate the grand opening of Godmothers bookstore, the children's book author wore yet another cozy, cream-colored look comprised of an off-white tank top and ivory wide-leg trousers, both by Ralph Lauren. When you're the Duchess of Sussex, American style rules from the 19th century need not apply.