Meghan Markle Puts Her Own Spin on Tenniscore in a Preppy Halter Dress
The Duchess of Sussex hit a grand-slam with her latest outfit.
Meghan Markle—the reigning queen of minimalism—stepped out in her tenniscore best for the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 14. With husband Prince Harry in tow, the Duchess of Sussex selected a sleeveless textured wool shift dress with a shirt collar from Guiliva Heritage for the charity tournament and luncheon, which raises money for the Alliance for Children's Rights specifically in support of children in foster care.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared at the benefit as presenting sponsors through their umbrella non-profit organization, the Archewell Foundation. On Instagram, the tennis tournament's hosts—Kelly and Julian Zajfen—personally thanked the Sussexes for attending and sponsoring the event.
"Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family not just in the way you have shown up in friendship but how you have shown up through the incredible work The Archewell Foundation does everyday," Zajfen wrote. "I’m in awe of your commitment to community and to friendship. On behalf of the Alliance for Children’s Rights, we thank you. On behalf of our family, we love you."
Markle paired her preppy halter dress with her go-to heels: Aquazzura's Divine Sandal 85 in brown suede. The American Riviera Orchard founder previously wore the same shoe during her weeklong tour of Colombia in August.
A post shared by Kelly McKee Zajfen (@_heartmom_)
A photo posted by on
She accessorized the winning look with a cognac-colored Carolina Herrera Doma satchel in the smallest size, a gold pendant necklace from Ariel Gordon, and classic Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. While it's clear Markle possesses a strong sense of personal style, she was likely dressed for the charity benefit by Jamie Mizrahi, with whom she's been working since early 2024.
Clearly, Markle doesn't mind bending the rules when it comes to wearing white after Labor Day. Recently, to celebrate the grand opening of Godmothers bookstore, the children's book author wore yet another cozy, cream-colored look comprised of an off-white tank top and ivory wide-leg trousers, both by Ralph Lauren. When you're the Duchess of Sussex, American style rules from the 19th century need not apply.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Don't Call Devery Jacobs's Tulle Emmys Suit "Pretty"
The 'Reservation Dogs' star wants to evoke stronger feelings with her style.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Had a "Fun Lunch" for Their Kids' Sake, Source Says
They're keeping things friendly.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Has Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Poster Framed in His Arrowhead Stadium Suite
That's love!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The 11 Best-Dressed Stars on the 2024 Emmy Awards Red Carpet Redefine Hollywood Glamour
These women (and men!) redefined Hollywood glamour.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Maya Erskine Channels a Freshly Picked Daisy at the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
She dressed in delicate florals.
By Hanna Lustig Last updated
-
Every Star-Studded 2024 Emmys Look From the Red Carpet
Don't miss any of the glitz, glam, or gowns.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Taylor Swift Styles an Oversize Chiefs T-Shirt Like a Mini Dress With Classic Black Boots
This is maybe her most relatable game day 'fit yet.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Bella Hadid Wears Her Best Buckle Bunny Outfits to Close New York Fashion Week
She even brought her own horse.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Of Course Rihanna Styles Timeless Jeans and a White Button-Up With a Giant, Furry Monster Bag
The Fenty Beauty founder almost looked weighed down by the enormity of her purse.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Goes Braless in a Decidedly Anti-After Party Outfit
The 'Blink Twice' director is a true master of elevated casual outfits.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
An Oprah-Fronted Campaign Replaces LaPointe's Spring 2025 Runway
She's the brand's "North Star."
By Kelsey Stiegman Published