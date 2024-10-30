How Princess of Elisabeth of Belgium Dresses Like a Future Queen—and Harvard Student

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle aren't the only royal style stars out there, and one up-and-coming princess on the fashion scene is Belgium's 23-year-old future queen, Princess Elisabeth.

The eldest child of Queen Mathilde and King Philippe—who celebrated her birthday on Friday, Oct. 25—has found the perfect mix of casual and formal looks for her busy schedule as she juggles royal events with studying for her master's degree in public policy at Harvard.

The future queen of the Belgians has led quite the accomplished life so far, graduating from the University of Cambridge in July and also having completed a yearlong course at the Royal Military Academy in Belgium.

From laid-back outfits like cargo pants and sweater vests to elegant caped gowns, Elisabeth has shown that dressing like a princess means you can rock both camo and couture. Below, we're taking a look at five of her recent best style moments.

Royal wedding glam

Elisabeth looked pretty in pink at the Jordanian royal wedding. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Belgian princess made a bold statement in a caped fuchsia gown by Essentiel Antwerp at the wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa in 2023.

For the occasion, Elisabeth—who was joined by the likes of Princess Kate and Prince William and a number of other European royals—chose a flowing bright pink dress with caped detail, adding matching pumps and a coordinating clutch. She later delivered even more glamour by changing into a stunning blue beaded gown and diamond tiara for the reception.

Essentiel Antwerp Edomboy Cape Maxi Dress (was $525) $273 at Revolve

Keeping it casual

The royal mastered off-duty chic in cargo pants and a scalloped tank. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In June 2020, the princess joined her family for a visit to the Bokrijk park and open-air museum in Genk, Belgium, and she showed off a summer ensemble that was both sporty and polished.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elisabeth went for a high street look for the occasion, wearing olive green skinny cargo pants by H&M with a white scalloped sleeveless crop top by royal go-to Zara. She teamed the outfit with classic white sneakers and gold hoop earrings as she biked through the park with Queen Mathilde, King Philippe and her siblings.

Royal student

Princess Elisabeth at Harvard A photo posted by on

Elisabeth showed off some classic American style as she started her two-year program at Harvard in September 2024. The future queen looked like any college student as she posed in front of a campus building (and an American flag for good measure) while wearing wide-legged Tommy Hilfiger jeans with a sleeveless brown top.

The princess, who wore her hair down in casual waves, gave her look an extra touch of casual cool with green suede Adidas sneakers and a gold Maje necklace displaying her astrological sign, Scorpio. While her exact jeans are no longer available, this Tommy Hilfiger pair below will give you a similar look.

Adidas Originals SNS GT Li London Sneakers $130 at Sneaker Stuff

Regal in red

Princess Elisabeth, mom Queen Mathilde (in yellow) and sister Princess Eléonore (in blue) chose brightly colored dresses to celebrate the country's National Day in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like many royals, Princess Elisabeth showed sartorial diplomacy while choosing her outfit for Belgium's National Day in 2022, wearing a bold red dress that represented one of the colors of her country's flag.

She sported a scarlet-hued Victoria Beckham dress with cold shoulder detail for the occasion, pairing it with a custom red headband by Emily London that would look right at home on Princess Kate's head. She finished off her look with dangling gold statement earrings and nude pumps, borrowing one of her mom's favorite gold clutches for a little touch of queenly glamour.

Birthday energy

Princess Elisabeth birthday post A photo posted by on

For her 23rd birthday, Elisabeth stepped out in a very Missoni-like style by Princess Kate-approved brand Ba&Sh. She rocked the look as she strolled along a leaf-covered Boston street in an Instagram post from the Belgian royal palace that read, "Princess Elisabeth is 23 springs young today! Thanks (from the US) for all the birthday wishes!"

In the photos, she wore a colorful short-sleeve wrap top in shades of sapphire blue, brown, black and white stripes, pairing it with a matching midi skirt with a slit up the front. She finished off her modern princess birthday look with black knee-high boots, gold hoops and a long pendant necklace.