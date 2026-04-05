Carole Middleton Makes a Surprise Easter Appearance Alongside James Middleton's Son Inigo

While Princess Kate accompanied the Royal Family to church for their annual Easter Matins service, Carole Middleton made her own unexpected appearance for Easter Sunday.

Even though Carole didn't attend church alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales or her grandchildren—the extremely tall Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—she delivered her own Easter surprise. In an adorable photo shared by Kate's brother, James Middleton, Carole could be seen reading Beatrix Potter's The Tale of Benjamin Bunny to her grandson Inigo.

James captioned his Instagram post, "We are back...Many of you have been asking if I am ok. I have been absent from social media for a while. The truth is, this Lent I decided to give up social media (and it was wonderful)."

Article continues below

Princess Kate's brother continued, "Sometimes we don't fully realize the pressure social media puts on us until we take a step back. If I could offer one piece of advice for 2026, it would be to try it yourself; a week, a month, or even longer." He concluded his post by writing, "Anyhow...we're back! [wife] Alizée, [son] Inigo, the dogs, and I are wishing you all a very Happy Easter and thank you for checking in on me."

Carole Middleton reads to grandson Inigo—James Middleton's son—for Easter. (Image credit: Instagram/@jmidy)

Additional photos shared by James revealed his beloved dogs and his son Inigo enjoying the outdoors.

James Middleton's dogs and his son Inigo. (Image credit: Instagram/@jmidy)

James Middleton's dogs and his son Inigo pose with two ponies. (Image credit: Instagram/@jmidy)

Basically, while Princess Kate was busy celebrating Easter with the Royal Family, Carole appears to have been enjoying the countryside with her grandson Inigo.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors