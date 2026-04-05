Carole Middleton Makes a Surprise Easter Appearance Alongside James Middleton's Son Inigo
Further proof Princess Kate's mom is a doting grandmother.
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While Princess Kate accompanied the Royal Family to church for their annual Easter Matins service, Carole Middleton made her own unexpected appearance for Easter Sunday.
Even though Carole didn't attend church alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales or her grandchildren—the extremely tall Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—she delivered her own Easter surprise. In an adorable photo shared by Kate's brother, James Middleton, Carole could be seen reading Beatrix Potter's The Tale of Benjamin Bunny to her grandson Inigo.
James captioned his Instagram post, "We are back...Many of you have been asking if I am ok. I have been absent from social media for a while. The truth is, this Lent I decided to give up social media (and it was wonderful)."Article continues below
Princess Kate's brother continued, "Sometimes we don't fully realize the pressure social media puts on us until we take a step back. If I could offer one piece of advice for 2026, it would be to try it yourself; a week, a month, or even longer." He concluded his post by writing, "Anyhow...we're back! [wife] Alizée, [son] Inigo, the dogs, and I are wishing you all a very Happy Easter and thank you for checking in on me."
Additional photos shared by James revealed his beloved dogs and his son Inigo enjoying the outdoors.
Basically, while Princess Kate was busy celebrating Easter with the Royal Family, Carole appears to have been enjoying the countryside with her grandson Inigo.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.