Kate Middleton and Her Siblings Reunited Over the Holidays so Their Children Could "Spend Time Together"

Princess Kate's family reportedly played an important role in her recovery following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year. In fact, Kate Middleton apparently "leaned on" her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, "very hard" throughout 2024. And according to Kate's brother, the Princess of Wales will have reunited with her siblings and their families over the holiday season to spend quality time together.

In his column in The Sunday Times, James shared that the Middletons "always make sure that we spend time as a wider family so that the cousins get to spend time together, especially around Christmas."

James welcomed his son, Inigo, with wife Alizée in late 2023. Kate and James' sister, Pippa Middleton, is raising three kids —Arthur, Grace, and Rose—with husband James Matthews. And as all royal fans already know, Kate and her husband, Prince William, have three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

In the same column, James reflected on the trips he used to take as a child with his parents and sisters, in which they'd "pack up the car and drive somewhere." He explained, "[T]he adventures we'd get up to as kids—from rock climbing on the crags to exploring the caves—were like something from The Famous Five."

This isn't the first time James has noted just how close he remains to Kate and Pippa. In a September interview with Hello! magazine, he revealed that both of his sisters had provided him with baby clothes for his first child, all of which had previously been worn by their children. "They are milestones, because [my sisters] remember when their child was wearing something, and how old they were—it takes them back," James told the outlet. "It's been a lovely thing for them."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

As for the Middleton family's close bond with the Royal Family, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed on The Sun 's "Royal Exclusive" show, "The Middletons have been very, very welcomed into the royal fold." She continued, "They have a very close relationship, and they had a lovely relationship with the late Queen." Nicholl also noted that Carole and Michael have "a good relationship" with King Charles.