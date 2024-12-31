Kate Middleton and Her Siblings Reunited Over the Holidays so Their Children Could "Spend Time Together"
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis remain close to their cousins, Princess Kate's brother has revealed.
Princess Kate's family reportedly played an important role in her recovery following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year. In fact, Kate Middleton apparently "leaned on" her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, "very hard" throughout 2024. And according to Kate's brother, the Princess of Wales will have reunited with her siblings and their families over the holiday season to spend quality time together.
In his column in The Sunday Times, James shared that the Middletons "always make sure that we spend time as a wider family so that the cousins get to spend time together, especially around Christmas."
James welcomed his son, Inigo, with wife Alizée in late 2023. Kate and James' sister, Pippa Middleton, is raising three kids—Arthur, Grace, and Rose—with husband James Matthews. And as all royal fans already know, Kate and her husband, Prince William, have three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
In the same column, James reflected on the trips he used to take as a child with his parents and sisters, in which they'd "pack up the car and drive somewhere." He explained, "[T]he adventures we'd get up to as kids—from rock climbing on the crags to exploring the caves—were like something from The Famous Five."
This isn't the first time James has noted just how close he remains to Kate and Pippa. In a September interview with Hello! magazine, he revealed that both of his sisters had provided him with baby clothes for his first child, all of which had previously been worn by their children. "They are milestones, because [my sisters] remember when their child was wearing something, and how old they were—it takes them back," James told the outlet. "It's been a lovely thing for them."
As for the Middleton family's close bond with the Royal Family, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed on The Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, "The Middletons have been very, very welcomed into the royal fold." She continued, "They have a very close relationship, and they had a lovely relationship with the late Queen." Nicholl also noted that Carole and Michael have "a good relationship" with King Charles.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spent Christmas Together Because "It's All for the Kids"
“Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids," a source explained.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
How an Abduction Plot Involving Prince Harry Forced the Royal Family to Rethink Their Security Protocol
A murder suspect had allegedly been planning to kidnap the Duke in Argentina, and gun shots were fired.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The First Lady of Rodeo is Living Up to Her Name In a Plush Penny Lane Coat
She was in her truest form for date night.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Subtle Sign Proving That Princess Charlotte "Idolizes" Her Mom Princess Kate
"There is something very endearing about it," an expert shared.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton "Leaned on" Two Family Members "Very Hard" During Her "Darkest Days," Says Royal Expert
"They have undoubtedly been a vital part of the family this year, both practically and emotionally."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The 6 Most Shocking Royal Stories of 2024
From those Kate Middleton conspiracy theories to Norway's shocking rape allegations.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Iconic Behavior Included Ordering a Special Christmas Dinner for Her Corgis
The late Queen's former chef reveals the delicacies he prepared for the royal dogs.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Once Revealed the "Cold-Blooded" Christmas Gift He Received From a Royal Family Member
He also shared that he felt "nothing for her, except a bit of pity and a lot of jumpiness."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Are Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte Allowed to Keep Gifts From Royal Fans?
The little royals were spoiled with treats on Christmas Day—but the rules regarding gifts are pretty strict.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Royal Fans Compare Princess Kate to Princess Diana Following Sandringham Walkabout on Christmas Day
"That's something Diana would have done."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Royal Family's Christmas Stay at Sandringham Isn't "Glamorous," or Particularly Comfortable
Many of the royals are forced to sleep on "old fashioned beds with the really creaky springs at the bottom."
By Amy Mackelden Published