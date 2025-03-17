Kate Middleton Has a "Big Job" to Tackle Behind the Scenes on Top of Busy Spring Season

The Princess of Wales wasn't expected to turn to full-on royal duties so quickly, but she's already had a busier 2025 than anticipated. After making her first appearance of the year at the Royal Marsden hospital—the same place where she was treated for cancer in 2024—Princess Kate has gone on to pay visits to a women's prison and the National Portrait Gallery along with a trip to Wales. The mom of three also cheered England on during the Six Nations rugby match over the weekend and returned to her usual St. Patrick's Day role as Colonel of the Irish Guards on March 17. But according to one royal expert, there's an extremely important role that always comes first.

"Even though the palace is still advising that the princess is by no means returning to full-time royal duties yet, we have seen a surprising amount of her so far this year," former BBC royal reporter Jennie Bond told the Mirror. Adding the princess "is looking radiant and delighted to be back in the public arena," Bond said that Kate "is most certainly the star of the royal show."

Although she doesn't have any events on her calendar right now, Princess Kate is soon to be in the thick of the busy spring/summer royal season ahead, including Easter, the Chelsea Flower Show, Royal Ascot and Wimbledon.

However, no matter how busy royal duties become, the royal expert noted that the Princess of Wales "also has quite a big job on her hands bringing up three boisterous children, who have lived through an extraordinarily difficult year." Prince William and Kate have consistently made it clear that their children come first, and like they skipped the 2025 BAFTAs to travel to Mustique with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Bond shared that she believes "the Easter school holidays will once again be ring-fenced as much as possible for William and Catherine to have fun with their kids."

The Princess of Wales posed with members of the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal attended her first Commonwealth Day ceremony since 2023 on March 10. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, going on to tell the public she had finished chemotherapy in September. Keeping that in mind, Bond continued that "something as shocking as a cancer diagnosis in your early 40s is a wake-up call to appreciate and show your love for the people who mean most to you."

Despite a tumultuous year, the couple seems to have come out on top. During Saturday's Six Nations rugby match, William and Kate showed off their playful relationship, with body language expert Judi James telling the Mirror they engaged in "mischievous, playful fun."

And when it comes to their kids, it sounds like the Princess of Wales has a dream trip in mind. After the March 17 St. Patrick's Day parade, Princess Kate told an Australian reservist that she has a trip Down Under in sight for her kids. "I would like to go back there with them now," she said. "It's finding time to do that. But I love to travel–yes, it's a long flight."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The royal added that "George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand" as a baby, referring to the 2014 tour baby George accompanied them on years ago. If their half-term break in Mustique is any indication, it sounds like the Wales children could be in for another exciting trip soon enough.