Princess Kate's Brother James Middleton Reveals He's "Proud" of Her After Emotional Video

On Monday, Princess Kate announced she's completed her chemotherapy cancer treatment in an emotional Instagram video.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," she wrote in the caption. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown." The intimate post included rare personal footage of Princess Kate and Prince William's children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—having fun as a family.

Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, reacted to the beautiful Instagram post, commenting, "I couldn't be more proud" (via The Sun). James' sweet message echoes the feelings of royal fans all over the world, and shows just how close members of the Middleton family are.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Kate's caption continued, "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

Princess Kate also shared her plan to return to official royal duties in the coming months, while reflecting on the difficult year she's endured. "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted," she wrote. "Of simply loving and being loved."

Looking ahead to the future, the Princess of Wales noted, "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

According to a recent report in The Sunday Times , Kate may make an appearance at the Remembrance Sunday Service, which will take place in London on November 10. The report also suggested that the Princess of Wales may be planning to attend the "Together at Christmas" concert at Westminster Abbey, which takes place annually during the festive season.

For now, it's clear that Kate has the full support of her extended family, which is incredibly heartwarming.