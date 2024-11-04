Princess Kate's Children "Will Be So Proud" as She Returns to the Spotlight This Holiday Season
"It will certainly be an important and hugely welcome milestone along her road to full recovery."
Princess Kate has spent much of 2024 out of the spotlight following her cancer diagnosis. Now that the Princess of Wales has successfully completed her chemotherapy treatment, she is returning to her official royal duties.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond spoke with OK! magazine about Princess Kate's return to the spotlight. "Halloween, Bonfire night, Christmas—they all come in a bit of a rush at this time of year, but it's an exciting time for children—and for parents who like to join in the fun with spooky decorations, huge bonfires, fireworks, toasted marshmallows and, of course, Christmas carols," she explained (via the Express).
Bond also believes the Royal Family will be delighted that Kate is holding her annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert at Windsor Castle this year.
"This will obviously be a very special carol concert for Catherine, and the whole family," Bond explained. "They will be so proud to see her back taking a leading role in one of her very own projects, and I imagine that as many members of the Royal Family as possible will join her this year."
Bond also noted how wonderful the holiday season will be for the Prince and Princess of Wales after a difficult year.
"It will be a proud moment for William and a joyful and reassuring one for the children," the royal expert explained. "Mom is back, doing her thing. It won't signal a return to royal duties for Catherine, but it will certainly be an important and hugely welcome milestone along her road to full recovery."
It was recently reported that Princess Kate took a two-week break with George, Charlotte, and Louis over Halloween.
According to Hello! magazine, the Princess of Wales enjoys taking her children trick-or-treating during spooky season. The publication shared a photo, which was originally posted by Jay Rutland, that showed Kate taking her kids trick-or-treating in a previous year.
"For anyone doubting how down to earth William and Kate are… This is Kate with their kids knocking on our door in London trick-or-treating at Halloween," Rutland captioned the snap, per Hello! magazine.
