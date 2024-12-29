Royal Fans Compare Princess Kate to Princess Diana Following Sandringham Walkabout on Christmas Day

"That's something Diana would have done."

Kate Middleton wears a dark green coat and hat and holds a bunch of flowers as she meets fans at Sandringham on Christmas Day, and Princess Diana wears a green suit while children wave United Kingdom flags
(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Royal fans were delighted when Princess Kate spent time meeting people in the crowd after church at Sandringham on Christmas Day. Now, individuals on social media are comparing Kate Middleton to Princess Diana, due to her behavior over the holiday season.

A huge crowd of people gathered to meet members of the Royal Family outside St. Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham. At one point, the Princess of Wales joked that she'd "lost" her family, having spent so much time talking to well-wishers. King Charles' "hot equerry," Jonny Thompson, even had to help Kate to carry all of the flowers she received from fans.

After one royal fan shared a compilation video of the royals at Sandringham, other X users responded to Princess Kate's insistence on talking to everyone in the crowd. One individual dubbed Kate the "People's Princess," which was the nickname given to Diana following her tragic 1997 death. Another person responded by saying, "That's something Diana would have done."

Kate Middleton wears black boots, a long green coat, a green hat, and carries flowers on Christmas Day at Sandringham

Kate Middleton meeting fans in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

(Image credit:  Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

Yet another fan wrote, "So thoughtful of the Princess of Wales," while others called her a "lovely," "caring person." Summing up the elated mood surrounding Princess Kate's Christmas Day appearance, one person wrote on X, "The Princess of Wales made up for missed greetings, embracing Sandringham with enthusiasm, ensuring no one was overlooked!"

Kate Middleton wears a green coat and hat to meet royal fans outside St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham on Christmas Day

Kate Middleton greets the crowd on Christmas Day.

(Image credit: Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

During the Christmas Day walkabout, the Princess of Wales opened up to royal fans about her health, following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

After one royal fan called Kate an "inspiration to all patients," the Princess replied, "The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary, and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families," as reported by Hello! magazine. The royal fan in question revealed they'd worked with a cancer organization, to which Kate responded, "People like you are doing all the hard work out there. I'm hugely grateful."

A different royal fan told Kate just how much love the general public has for her, saying, "We're all behind you, never forget that." The Princess reportedly replied, "Thank you very much, [that's] so kind, nice to meet you."

