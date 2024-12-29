Royal Fans Compare Princess Kate to Princess Diana Following Sandringham Walkabout on Christmas Day
"That's something Diana would have done."
Royal fans were delighted when Princess Kate spent time meeting people in the crowd after church at Sandringham on Christmas Day. Now, individuals on social media are comparing Kate Middleton to Princess Diana, due to her behavior over the holiday season.
A huge crowd of people gathered to meet members of the Royal Family outside St. Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham. At one point, the Princess of Wales joked that she'd "lost" her family, having spent so much time talking to well-wishers. King Charles' "hot equerry," Jonny Thompson, even had to help Kate to carry all of the flowers she received from fans.
After one royal fan shared a compilation video of the royals at Sandringham, other X users responded to Princess Kate's insistence on talking to everyone in the crowd. One individual dubbed Kate the "People's Princess," which was the nickname given to Diana following her tragic 1997 death. Another person responded by saying, "That's something Diana would have done."
Yet another fan wrote, "So thoughtful of the Princess of Wales," while others called her a "lovely," "caring person." Summing up the elated mood surrounding Princess Kate's Christmas Day appearance, one person wrote on X, "The Princess of Wales made up for missed greetings, embracing Sandringham with enthusiasm, ensuring no one was overlooked!"
During the Christmas Day walkabout, the Princess of Wales opened up to royal fans about her health, following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
After one royal fan called Kate an "inspiration to all patients," the Princess replied, "The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary, and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families," as reported by Hello! magazine. The royal fan in question revealed they'd worked with a cancer organization, to which Kate responded, "People like you are doing all the hard work out there. I'm hugely grateful."
A different royal fan told Kate just how much love the general public has for her, saying, "We're all behind you, never forget that." The Princess reportedly replied, "Thank you very much, [that's] so kind, nice to meet you."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
