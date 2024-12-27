King Charles' "Hot Equerry" Sends Royals Fans Wild With Surprise Sandringham Christmas Appearance
Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson offered Kate Middleton a "helping hand" after church.
Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson became an unexpected star during King Charles' Coronation in May 2023, on account of being "really, really, ridiculously good looking." Sadly, Thompson didn't enjoy the attention, so he transitioned to a behind-the-scenes role with the Royal Family instead. However, royals fans were elated to see Thompson on Christmas Day when he resurfaced to attend church in Sandringham.
Regularly dubbed King Charles' "hot equerry," Thompson reportedly offered a "helping hand" to Kate Middleton after the Royal Family's Christmas Day church service, per Geo News. According to the outlet, Thompson helped carry all of the flowers and gifts Princess Kate received from members of the crowd, and was seen dutifully standing close to her throughout the event.
Back in October, it was reported that Lt. Col. Thompson had proposed to his girlfriend Olivia Lewis, and is set to marry, via The London Times. A statement sharing the news revealed, "The engagement is announced between Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson, son of Mr and Mrs Alan Thompson of Morpeth, Northumberland, and Olivia Rose, daughter of Mr and Mrs Simon Lewis OBE of Primrose Hill, London."
Kate Middleton had her work cut out for her on Christmas Day, as a huge crowd of fans had gathered outside of St. Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham to meet her. Royal fans were seemingly keen to speak to the Princess of Wales about her recent health news, following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year. As reported by Hello! magazine, the Princess was called an "inspiration to all patients" by one individual, to which the royal replied, "The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary, and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families."
Meanwhile, another fan reportedly told Kate, via Hello!, "We're all behind you, never forget that." The Princess replied, "Thank you very much, [that's] so kind, nice to meet you."
