Princess Kate Glittered in White for the Latest State Banquet

Princess Kate has once again showed up to an official event wearing a picture perfect outfit.
Attending the state banquet for the President of the Republic of Korea on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace, the Princess of Wales opted for one of her trustee Jenny Packham gowns, a full-length white affair with a high neck, and cape-like sleeves embellished with glittering florals.
Kate paired this stunning piece with long white opera gloves, the blue and red GCVO Star and Sash, and the Royal Family Order (a yellow bow adorned with a picture of the late Queen).
The princess also wore a highly symbolic headpiece, the Strathmore Rose Tiara, which once belonged to Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who last wore it back in the '30s, according to OK!.
Writing on Instagram about the state visit, the Waleses said, "A pleasure to welcome President @sukyeol.yoon of the Republic of Korea and First Lady Kim Keon-hee to the UK"
This whole look is a go-to for Kate, who wore an eerily similar ensemble at the state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa in 2022. At the time, she wore an even more cape-like, even more embellished, white gown by Jenny Packham, once again accessorizing with the sash, the Royal Family Order, and yet another headpiece worthy of a Queen: the Lover’s Knot tiara.
On this year's visit, Kate and husband Prince William, alongside the King and Queen and other senior royals, met the President and First Lady earlier in the day with a welcome parade in London, followed by another reception at Buckingham Palace. For that occasion, Kate stunned in an all-red ensemble.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
